Report: Ex-Bruins Star Milan Lucic Is Generating Interest

Late last month, former Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic was released from his AHL professional tryout (PTO) with the Springfield Thunderbirds. This was after he posted one assist and a minus-7 rating in five games with the AHL squad.

While Lucic did not land a contract from his PTO with Springfield, the former Bruin has another option to continue his career if he wishes to.

According to TSN's Darren Dreger, Lucic is generating interest overseas in Scotland.

"Maybe his playing career isn’t entirely over at this stage," Dreger said about Lucic. "It appears to be over in North America because he was released by the Blues, but I do know that he has interest overseas, in Scotland in particular. They made an offer to Lucic and now he has to decide whether he wants to be playing the game or getting involved in some other capacity closer to home."

This is certainly an interesting update from Dreger. If Lucic were to sign with a team in Scotland, it would mark the time that the 6-foot-3 winger played for an overseas club during his professional career. Time will tell if the former Bruins star ends up landing in Scotland from here.