Tanner Jeannot Has Amazing First Fight With Bruins

One of the main reasons why the Boston Bruins signed forward Tanner Jeannot to a five-year, $18 million contract this off-season was because of his hard-nosed style of play. The 28-year-old winger is well-known for being one of the toughest players in the league, and he showed that off during the Bruins' Oct. 23 contest against the Anaheim Ducks.

During the matchup, Jeannot got into his first fight as a member of the Bruins, as he dropped the gloves with Ducks enforcer Ross Johnston. While Johnston is undoubtedly known for being tough as well, Jeannot handled himself nicely in the scrap.

Jeannot landed several big punches on Johnston during the fight before the refs broke it up. The fans at TD Garden certainly appreciated Jeannot's fight, too, as they erupted in cheers during it.

This should be the first of many fights Jeannot gets in for the Bruins, as it is no secret that he likes dropping the gloves. This was certainly a solid first fight for Jeannot with the Bruins, and it will be interesting to see how he builds off it from here.