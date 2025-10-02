Viktor Arvidsson Returns to Boston Bruins Practice; Casey Mittelstadt Remains Out

BRIGHTON, MA -- Boston Bruins training camp continued Thursday morning, but camp was divided today amongst the game group and the non-game group.

The game group for tonight's game against the Washington Capitals features a mostly-AHL-bound squad, with some veterans and bubble players mixed in.

The big news from the main practice was the (expected) return of Viktor Arvidsson to the group, as he missed yesterday due to an illness.

Meanwhile, Casey Mittelstadt remained sidelined due to his undisclosed lower-body injury. Yesterday, Head Coach Marco Sturm downplayed the severity and said he expected Mittelstadt back as soon as Thursday.

Part of the decision could be just to give Mittelstadt extra rest, as it's a bit of a lighter practice with it just being the non-game group.

The Bruins' season begins in just six days, with two tune-up games tonight and Saturday in between. There's no need to rush Mittelstadt, but as Sturm alluded to yesterday, he wants his team gaining chemistry on every line.

Without Mittelstadt practicing, it's that much harder for the second line to gain traction, at least for now.