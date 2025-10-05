Sabres Will Be Without Two Key Veterans To Start The 2025-26 Season -- Can They Still Be A Playoff Team?

The Buffalo Sabres have yet to play their first game of the 2025-26 season, but already, they have injuries to two key players -- defenseman Michael Kesselring and starting goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen -- who will be on the sidelines as the season begins.

To be sure, the Sabres can't make excuses for injuries. They're going to have to do what they need to do with their players who are healthy. And if they can't rally behind whatever lineup they put out night-in and night-out, nobody is going to be in a forgiving mood.

That said, what do you think the Sabres need to do to win without Luukkonen and Kesselring? Make your voice heard with a comment below.