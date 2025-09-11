Veteran Winger Zucker Is A Top-Six Forward For Sabres -- But Can He Be A Difference-Maker For Buffalo?

The Buffalo Sabres chose to bring back veteran winger Jason Zucker for another two seasons, and if Zucker can match or improve on the 21 goals he posted for Buffalo last year, Sabres management is going to feel validated in keeping him around. And Zucker is the latest Sabre to be profiled in THN.com's ongoing player-by-player series.

