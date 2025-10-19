Ostlund Starts Red Hot Down On The Farm

The Rochester Americans have split the first two weekends of the AHL season, winning twice at home against Toronto and Utica, and losing to the Marlies and Syracuse Crunch on the road. After the Amerks posted seven goals in their win against the Comets, they were shut out by the Crunch 3-0, with Alexandar Georgiev making his first start after being sent down by the Sabres. As usual, Isak Rosen has been the scoring star for Rochester, with six points (3 goals, 3 assists) in four games, along with 2022 first-rounder Noah Ostlund, who has five points.

The 21-year-old center had 36 points (19 goals, 17 assists) in 45 games in the regular season, and was promoted to the NHL for eight games last season, but like Rosen, neither has really been given an opportunity to play higher in the lineup with the Sabres so far.

Here are how some of the other 2022 Draftees are doing:

Topias Leinonen– G – 41st overall

The big 21-year-old Finn lost most of last season due to injury, playing just eight games between his Liiga club (JyP) and KeuPa in the second-level Mestis league. Leinonen shifted to Sweden this season and thrived with Mora IK as their primary starter in the second-level HockeyAllsvenskan, with a 13-10-0 record, 2.31 GAA, .910 save %, and four shutouts during the regular season, and played well in a six-game loss to Djurgarden in the first round of the playoffs. Leinonen made his first North American start on October 11, stopping 17 shots in a 4-1 loss to Toronto.

Other Sabres Stories

Six Former Sabres Who Signed Elsewhere

Norris Out Eight Weeks At Least

Viktor Neuchev – LW – 74th overall

After playing a full season in the KHL with Ekaterinburg Automobilist, Neuchev came to North America and started in Rochester in a depth role, but his role with the Amerks increased as the season progressed, and he ended his rookie season with 28 points (11 goals,17 assists). This season, the 21-year-old was on pace to eclipse his rookie totals, with 22 points (7 goals, 15 assists) in 39 games, but suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.

This season, Neuchev has one goal in four games for the Amerks.

Vsevolod Komarov D - 134th overall

The Sabres have a number of right-handed blueliner prospects, including 2025 first rounder Radim Mrtka, but Komarov entering his second pro season could be the first to get an NHL chance. In 69 games as a rookie, Komarov’s offensive game from junior did not translate (2 goals, 16 assists), but his physicality has been on display, leading the Amerks with 85 penalty minutes.

This season has started off promisingly, as the 21-year-old has a goal and assist in four games.

Follow Michael on X, Instagram, and Bluesky @MikeInBuffalo