    Sabres Face Blue Jackets In Pre-Season Rematch

    Michael Augello
    Sep 23, 2025, 15:11
    Buffalo Sabres - Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview

    9/23/25 at 7 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

    Record

    Buffalo – 1-0-0 

    Columbus – 1-1-0 

    Starting Goalies

    Buffalo – Alex Lyon 

    Columbus – Ivan Fedotov 

    Forwards

    Zach Benson - Josh Norris - Tage Thompson

    Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Konsta Helenius

    Viktor Neuchev - Jake Leschyshyn - Isak Rosen

    Tyler Kopff - Tyson Kozak - Mason Geersten

    Defense

    Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

    Jacob Bryson -  Conor Timmins

    Ryan Johnson - Zachary Jones

    Goaltenders

    Alex Lyon

    Devon Levi

    Injuries

    Jordan Greenway (day-to-day – lower body)

     

    Blue Jackets Line Combinations And Pairings

    Forwards

    Miles Wood - Brendan Gaunce - Hudson Fasching

    Isac Lundestrom -Zach Aston-Reese - Riley Bezeau

    Ryland Mosley - Luca Del Bel Belluz - Mikael Pyyhtia

    Oiva Keskinen - Roman Ahcan - Max McCue 

    Defense

    Jake Christiansen - Christian Jaros

    Daemon Hunt - Charlie Elick  

    Dysin Mayo - Stanislav Svozil 

    Goaltenders

    Ivan Fedotov

    Zach Sawchenko

     

    Notes

    The Sabres opened their exhibition schedule with a 4-0 victory over the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Monday.  Bowen Byram, Beck Malenstyn, Jack Quinn, and Konsta Helenius scored for Buffalo, in a 31-shot effort and the club played well defensively in front of goalies Alexandar Georgiev and Devon Levi, who split the shutout  making 22 saves on the night. 

    As with Monday, the Sabres will have Levi playing the third period of the game in relief of starter Alex Lyon. 

     

     

