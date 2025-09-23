Sabres Face Blue Jackets In Pre-Season Rematch

Buffalo Sabres - Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview

9/23/25 at 7 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Record

Buffalo – 1-0-0

Columbus – 1-1-0

Starting Goalies

Buffalo – Alex Lyon

Columbus – Ivan Fedotov

Forwards

Zach Benson - Josh Norris - Tage Thompson

Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Konsta Helenius

Viktor Neuchev - Jake Leschyshyn - Isak Rosen

Tyler Kopff - Tyson Kozak - Mason Geersten

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Jacob Bryson - Conor Timmins

Ryan Johnson - Zachary Jones

Goaltenders

Alex Lyon

Devon Levi

Injuries

Jordan Greenway (day-to-day – lower body)

Blue Jackets Line Combinations And Pairings

Forwards

Miles Wood - Brendan Gaunce - Hudson Fasching

Isac Lundestrom -Zach Aston-Reese - Riley Bezeau

Ryland Mosley - Luca Del Bel Belluz - Mikael Pyyhtia

Oiva Keskinen - Roman Ahcan - Max McCue

Defense

Jake Christiansen - Christian Jaros

Daemon Hunt - Charlie Elick

Dysin Mayo - Stanislav Svozil

Goaltenders

Ivan Fedotov

Zach Sawchenko

Notes

The Sabres opened their exhibition schedule with a 4-0 victory over the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Monday. Bowen Byram, Beck Malenstyn, Jack Quinn, and Konsta Helenius scored for Buffalo, in a 31-shot effort and the club played well defensively in front of goalies Alexandar Georgiev and Devon Levi, who split the shutout making 22 saves on the night.

As with Monday, the Sabres will have Levi playing the third period of the game in relief of starter Alex Lyon.

