Sabres Face Blue Jackets In Pre-Season Rematch

Buffalo Sabres - Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview
9/23/25 at 7 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY
Record
Buffalo – 1-0-0
Columbus – 1-1-0
Starting Goalies
Buffalo – Alex Lyon
Columbus – Ivan Fedotov
Forwards
Zach Benson - Josh Norris - Tage Thompson
Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Konsta Helenius
Viktor Neuchev - Jake Leschyshyn - Isak Rosen
Tyler Kopff - Tyson Kozak - Mason Geersten
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Jacob Bryson - Conor Timmins
Ryan Johnson - Zachary Jones
Goaltenders
Alex Lyon
Devon Levi
Injuries
Jordan Greenway (day-to-day – lower body)
Blue Jackets Line Combinations And Pairings
Forwards
Miles Wood - Brendan Gaunce - Hudson Fasching
Isac Lundestrom -Zach Aston-Reese - Riley Bezeau
Ryland Mosley - Luca Del Bel Belluz - Mikael Pyyhtia
Oiva Keskinen - Roman Ahcan - Max McCue
Defense
Jake Christiansen - Christian Jaros
Daemon Hunt - Charlie Elick
Dysin Mayo - Stanislav Svozil
Goaltenders
Ivan Fedotov
Zach Sawchenko
Notes
The Sabres opened their exhibition schedule with a 4-0 victory over the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Monday. Bowen Byram, Beck Malenstyn, Jack Quinn, and Konsta Helenius scored for Buffalo, in a 31-shot effort and the club played well defensively in front of goalies Alexandar Georgiev and Devon Levi, who split the shutout making 22 saves on the night.
As with Monday, the Sabres will have Levi playing the third period of the game in relief of starter Alex Lyon.
