Sabres Finish Exhibition Schedule In Pittsburgh

Buffalo Sabres - Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview
10/3/25 - 7 pm at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA
Preseason Record
Buffalo – 3-2-0
Pittsburgh – 4-1-1
Starting Goalies
Buffalo – Alex Lyon
Pittsburgh – Tristan Jarry
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings
Forwards
Peyton Krebs - Josh Norris - Tage Thompson
Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Alex Tuch
Josh Doan - Jiri Kulich - Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn - Justin Danforth - Mason Geersten
Defense
Bowen Byram - Radim Mrtka
Ryan Johnson - Conor Timmins
Jacob Bryson - Vsevolod Komarov
Goaltenders
Alex Lyon
Alexandar Georgiev
Injuries
Jordan Greenway (day-to-day – lower body)
Mattias Samuelsson (week-to-week - upper body)
Michael Kesselring (day-to-day - unspecified)
Owen Power (day-to-day - unspecified)
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (day-to-day - lower body)
Notes
The Sabres finish up their preseason slate in Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night. Hoping to rebound from their first home loss on Wednesday. Buffalo will not dress team captain Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power, and Michael Kesselring. Dahlin and Power are being rested, while Kesselring left in the second period of Wednesday’s game and is being evaluated for a lingering injury.
Zach Benson will also not play, and Peyton Krebs will likely play the second straight game again on the left wing on the top line with Josh Norris and Tage Thompson.
Bowen Byram will return to the lineup and Alex Lyon will get the start in goal, but head coach Lindy Ruff was not definitive that he would play the entire game.
