Sabres Finish Exhibition Schedule In Pittsburgh

Buffalo Sabres - Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview

10/3/25 - 7 pm at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA

Preseason Record

Buffalo – 3-2-0

Pittsburgh – 4-1-1

Starting Goalies

Buffalo – Alex Lyon

Pittsburgh – Tristan Jarry

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings

Forwards

Peyton Krebs - Josh Norris - Tage Thompson

Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Alex Tuch

Josh Doan - Jiri Kulich - Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn - Justin Danforth - Mason Geersten

Defense

Bowen Byram - Radim Mrtka

Ryan Johnson - Conor Timmins

Jacob Bryson - Vsevolod Komarov

Goaltenders

Alex Lyon

Alexandar Georgiev

Injuries

Jordan Greenway (day-to-day – lower body)

Mattias Samuelsson (week-to-week - upper body)

Michael Kesselring (day-to-day - unspecified)

Owen Power (day-to-day - unspecified)

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (day-to-day - lower body)

Notes

The Sabres finish up their preseason slate in Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night. Hoping to rebound from their first home loss on Wednesday. Buffalo will not dress team captain Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power, and Michael Kesselring. Dahlin and Power are being rested, while Kesselring left in the second period of Wednesday’s game and is being evaluated for a lingering injury.

Zach Benson will also not play, and Peyton Krebs will likely play the second straight game again on the left wing on the top line with Josh Norris and Tage Thompson.

Bowen Byram will return to the lineup and Alex Lyon will get the start in goal, but head coach Lindy Ruff was not definitive that he would play the entire game.

