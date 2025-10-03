    • Powered by Roundtable

    Sabres Finish Exhibition Schedule In Pittsburgh

    Michael Augello
    Oct 3, 2025, 14:42
    Michael Augello
    Oct 3, 2025, 14:42
    Updated at: Oct 3, 2025, 15:19

    Buffalo Sabres - Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview 

    10/3/25 - 7 pm at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA

    Preseason Record

    Buffalo – 3-2-0  

    Pittsburgh – 4-1-1

    Starting Goalies

    Buffalo – Alex Lyon  

    Pittsburgh – Tristan Jarry 

    Forwards

    Peyton Krebs - Josh Norris - Tage Thompson

    Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Alex Tuch

    Josh Doan - Jiri Kulich - Jack Quinn

    Beck Malenstyn - Justin Danforth  - Mason Geersten

    Defense

    Bowen Byram - Radim Mrtka

    Ryan Johnson -  Conor Timmins

    Jacob Bryson - Vsevolod Komarov

    Goaltenders

    Alex Lyon

    Alexandar Georgiev

    Injuries

    Jordan Greenway (day-to-day – lower body)

    Mattias Samuelsson (week-to-week - upper body)

    Michael Kesselring (day-to-day - unspecified)

    Owen Power (day-to-day - unspecified)

    Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (day-to-day - lower body)

     

    Notes

    The Sabres finish up their preseason slate in Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night. Hoping to rebound from their first home loss on Wednesday. Buffalo will not dress team captain Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power, and Michael Kesselring. Dahlin and Power are being rested, while Kesselring left in the second period of Wednesday’s game and is being evaluated for a lingering injury. 

     Zach Benson will also not play, and Peyton Krebs will likely play the second straight game again on the left wing on the top line with Josh Norris and Tage Thompson.  

    Bowen Byram will return to the lineup and Alex Lyon will get the start in goal, but head coach Lindy Ruff was not definitive that he would play the entire game.  

