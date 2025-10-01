Sabres Finish Home Exhibition Slate Against Pittsburgh

Buffalo Sabres - Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview

10/1/25 - 7 pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY

Preseason Record

Buffalo – 3-1-0

Pittsburgh – 3-1-1

Starting Goalies

Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Pittsburgh – Arturs Silovs

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings

Forwards

Peyton Krebs - Josh Norris - Tage Thompson

Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Alex Tuch

Josh Doan - Jiri Kulich - Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn - Justin Danforth - Mason Geersten

Defense

Rasmus Dahlin - Michael Kesselring

Ryan Johnson - Conor Timmins

Jacob Bryson - Radim Mrtka

Goaltenders

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alexandar Georgiev

Injuries

Jordan Greenway (day-to-day – lower body)

Mattias Samuelsson (week-to-week - upper body)

Bowen Byram (day-to-day - upper body)

Owen Power (day-to-day - unspecified)

Notes

The Sabres will attempt to go a perfect 3-0 on home ice against the Penguins on Wednesday night, after rebounding from their first loss of the preseason with a 5-2 victory over the Red Wings on Saturday. Buffalo will have most of their forwards expected to start the regular season in the lineup, but are short-handed on the blueline with Owen Power and Mattias Samuelsson out.

Bowen Byram practiced on Wednesday, but will not play, while Jiri Kulich and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will be in the lineup. Luukkonen will see his first game action of the exhibition schedule and head coach Lindy Ruff was not definitive that he would play the entire game.

