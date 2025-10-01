    • Powered by Roundtable

    Sabres Finish Home Exhibition Slate Against Pittsburgh

    Oct 1, 2025, 15:26
    Buffalo Sabres - Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview 

    10/1/25 - 7 pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY

    Preseason Record

    Buffalo – 3-1-0 

    Pittsburgh – 3-1-1

    Starting Goalies

    Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen  

    Pittsburgh – Arturs Silovs 

    Forwards

    Peyton Krebs - Josh Norris - Tage Thompson

    Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Alex Tuch

    Josh Doan - Jiri Kulich - Jack Quinn

    Beck Malenstyn - Justin Danforth  - Mason Geersten

    Defense

    Rasmus Dahlin - Michael Kesselring

    Ryan Johnson -  Conor Timmins

    Jacob Bryson - Radim Mrtka

    Goaltenders

    Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

    Alexandar Georgiev

    Injuries

    Jordan Greenway (day-to-day – lower body)

    Mattias Samuelsson (week-to-week - upper body)

    Bowen Byram (day-to-day - upper body)

    Owen Power (day-to-day - unspecified)

     

    Notes

    The Sabres will attempt to go a perfect 3-0 on home ice against the Penguins on Wednesday night, after rebounding from their first loss of the preseason with a 5-2 victory over the Red Wings on Saturday. Buffalo will have most of their forwards expected to start the regular season in the lineup, but are short-handed on the blueline with Owen Power and Mattias Samuelsson out. 

    Bowen Byram practiced on Wednesday, but will not play, while Jiri Kulich and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will be in the lineup. Luukkonen will see his first game action of the exhibition schedule and head coach Lindy Ruff was not definitive that he would play the entire game.  

