Sabres Finish Home Exhibition Slate Against Pittsburgh

Buffalo Sabres - Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview
10/1/25 - 7 pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY
Preseason Record
Buffalo – 3-1-0
Pittsburgh – 3-1-1
Starting Goalies
Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Pittsburgh – Arturs Silovs
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings
Forwards
Peyton Krebs - Josh Norris - Tage Thompson
Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Alex Tuch
Josh Doan - Jiri Kulich - Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn - Justin Danforth - Mason Geersten
Defense
Rasmus Dahlin - Michael Kesselring
Ryan Johnson - Conor Timmins
Jacob Bryson - Radim Mrtka
Goaltenders
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alexandar Georgiev
Injuries
Jordan Greenway (day-to-day – lower body)
Mattias Samuelsson (week-to-week - upper body)
Bowen Byram (day-to-day - upper body)
Owen Power (day-to-day - unspecified)
Notes
The Sabres will attempt to go a perfect 3-0 on home ice against the Penguins on Wednesday night, after rebounding from their first loss of the preseason with a 5-2 victory over the Red Wings on Saturday. Buffalo will have most of their forwards expected to start the regular season in the lineup, but are short-handed on the blueline with Owen Power and Mattias Samuelsson out.
Bowen Byram practiced on Wednesday, but will not play, while Jiri Kulich and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will be in the lineup. Luukkonen will see his first game action of the exhibition schedule and head coach Lindy Ruff was not definitive that he would play the entire game.
