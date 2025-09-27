Sabres Look For Split Against Red Wings

Buffalo Sabres - Detroit Red Wings Game Preview
9/27/25 - 3 pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY
Preseason record
Buffalo – 2-1-0
Detroit – 2-1-0
Starting Goalies
Buffalo – Alex Lyon
Detroit – Cam Talbot
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings
Forwards
Zach Benson - Josh Norris - Tage Thompson
Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Alex Tuch
Konsta Helenius - Jake Leschyshyn - Isak Rosen
Josh Dunne - Tyson Kozak - Mason Geersten
Defense
Bowen Byram - Rasmus Dahlin
Jacob Bryson - Conor Timmins
Ryan Johnson - Radim Mrtka
Goaltenders
Alex Lyon
Devon Levi
Injuries
Jordan Greenway (day-to-day – lower body)
Jiri Kulich (day-to-day - unspecified)
Mattias Samuelsson (day-to-day - upper body)
Notes
The Sabres will attempt to rebound from a 5-2 loss to the Red Wings in Detroit on Thursday with a stronger lineup than the mostly minor league roster that played at Little Caesars Arena. Alex Tuch will make his preseason debut after practicing most of the week, and first rounders Konsta Helenius and Radiom Mrtka will both be in the lineup.
Helenius will be playing in his fourth preseason game. Ryan Johnson is in the lineup in place of injured blueliner Mattias Samuelsson. Goalie Alex Lyon will play the entire game on Saturday.
