Sabres Look For Split Against Red Wings

Buffalo Sabres - Detroit Red Wings Game Preview

9/27/25 - 3 pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY

Preseason record

Buffalo – 2-1-0

Detroit – 2-1-0

Starting Goalies

Buffalo – Alex Lyon

Detroit – Cam Talbot

Forwards

Zach Benson - Josh Norris - Tage Thompson

Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Alex Tuch

Konsta Helenius - Jake Leschyshyn - Isak Rosen

Josh Dunne - Tyson Kozak - Mason Geersten

Defense

Bowen Byram - Rasmus Dahlin

Jacob Bryson - Conor Timmins

Ryan Johnson - Radim Mrtka

Goaltenders

Alex Lyon

Devon Levi

Injuries

Jordan Greenway (day-to-day – lower body)

Jiri Kulich (day-to-day - unspecified)

Mattias Samuelsson (day-to-day - upper body)

Notes

The Sabres will attempt to rebound from a 5-2 loss to the Red Wings in Detroit on Thursday with a stronger lineup than the mostly minor league roster that played at Little Caesars Arena. Alex Tuch will make his preseason debut after practicing most of the week, and first rounders Konsta Helenius and Radiom Mrtka will both be in the lineup.

Helenius will be playing in his fourth preseason game. Ryan Johnson is in the lineup in place of injured blueliner Mattias Samuelsson. Goalie Alex Lyon will play the entire game on Saturday.

