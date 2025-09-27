    • Powered by Roundtable

    Sabres Look For Split Against Red Wings

    Michael Augello
    Sep 27, 2025, 15:22
    Buffalo Sabres - Detroit Red Wings Game Preview 

    9/27/25 - 3 pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY

    Preseason record

    Buffalo – 2-1-0 

    Detroit – 2-1-0

    Starting Goalies

    Buffalo – Alex Lyon 

    Detroit – Cam Talbot  

    Forwards

    Zach Benson - Josh Norris - Tage Thompson

    Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Alex Tuch

    Konsta Helenius - Jake Leschyshyn - Isak Rosen

    Josh Dunne  - Tyson Kozak - Mason Geersten

    Defense

    Bowen Byram - Rasmus Dahlin

    Jacob Bryson -  Conor Timmins

    Ryan Johnson - Radim Mrtka

    Goaltenders

    Alex Lyon

    Devon Levi

    Injuries

    Jordan Greenway (day-to-day – lower body)

    Jiri Kulich (day-to-day - unspecified)

    Mattias Samuelsson (day-to-day - upper body)

     

    Notes

    The Sabres will attempt to rebound from a 5-2 loss to the Red Wings in Detroit on Thursday with a stronger lineup than the mostly minor league roster that played at Little Caesars Arena. Alex Tuch will make his preseason debut after practicing most of the week, and first rounders Konsta Helenius and Radiom Mrtka will both be in the lineup. 

    Helenius will be playing in his fourth preseason game. Ryan Johnson is in the lineup in place of injured blueliner Mattias Samuelsson.  Goalie Alex Lyon will play the entire game on Saturday. 

