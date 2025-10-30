    • Powered by Roundtable

    Sabres Look To Bounce Back Against Bruins

    Michael Augello
    Oct 30, 2025, 16:28
    Michael Augello
    Oct 30, 2025, 16:28
    Oct 30, 2025, 16:28
    Updated at: Oct 30, 2025, 19:13

    Buffalo Sabres - Boston Bruins Game Preview

    10/30/25 - 7:00pm at TD Garden in Boston, MA

    Buffalo – 4-4-2 | - 10  points – 6th place in the Atlantic Division

    Boston – 5-7-0 | - 10 points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division

     

    Special Teams

    Buffalo

    Power Play – 21.9% (13th)

    Penalty Kill – 91.2% (1st)

    Boston 

    Power Play – 22.0% (12th)

    Penalty Kill - 81.6% (14th)

    Top Scorers

    Buffalo

    Alex Tuch: 10 GP, 3 G, 6 A, 9 PTS 

    Tage Thompson: 10 GP, 4 G, 4 A, 8 PTS 

    Zach Benson: 7 GP, 0 G, 7 A, 7 PTS

    Boston 

    David Pastrnak: 12 GP, 6 G, 9 A, 15 PTS 

    Morgan Geekie: 12 GP, 8 G, 2 A, 10 PTS 

    Pavel Zacha: 12 GP, 2 G, 8 A, 10 PTS

     

    Starting Goalies

    Buffalo – Alex Lyon (3-4-1, 2.77 GAA, .919 Sv %)

    Boston   –  Joonas Korpisalo (2-3-0, 3.62 GAA, .870 save %)

    Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings

    Forwards

    Zach Benson - Jiri Kulich - Tage Thompson

    Josh Doan  - Ryan McLeod - Alex Tuch

    Jason Zucker - Jordan Greenway - Jack Quinn

    Beck Malenstyn - Peyton Krebs - Josh Dunne

    Ex.  Mason Geersten

    Defense

    Bowen Byram - Rasmus Dahlin

    Owen Power - Conor Timmins, 

    Mattias Samuelsson - Michael Kesselring

    Ex. Jacob Bryson

    Goaltenders

    Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

    Alex Lyon

    Colten Ellis

    Injuries

    Josh Norris (IR - upper body)

    Justin Danforth (IR - lower body)

    Tyson Kozak (IR - lower body)

    Notes

    Buffalo has earned at least one point in six of its last seven games (4-1-2). The Sabres have played more games against the Bruins than they have against any other team in franchise history. Buffalo’s 131 wins against Boston all-time are the second-most they have registered against any NHL team (Montreal, 136 wins). 

    Tage Thompson has collected eight points (4+4) in his last eight games, including three goals in his last three games. 

    Ryan McLeod has collected eight points (4+4) in his last eight games, including at least one point in four straight contests (1+4). 

    Bowen Byram is riding a four-game point streak and he has recorded four points (1+3) in that span. 

    Alex Tuch has recorded nine points (3+6) in his last eight games. In his last seven games, 

    Josh Doan has posted seven points (3+4). 

    Rasmus Dahlin has registered one assist in back-to-back road games.

