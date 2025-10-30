Sabres Look To Bounce Back Against Bruins

10/30/25 - 7:00pm at TD Garden in Boston, MA

Buffalo – 4-4-2 | - 10 points – 6th place in the Atlantic Division

Boston – 5-7-0 | - 10 points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 21.9% (13th)

Penalty Kill – 91.2% (1st)

Boston

Power Play – 22.0% (12th)

Penalty Kill - 81.6% (14th)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Alex Tuch: 10 GP, 3 G, 6 A, 9 PTS

Tage Thompson: 10 GP, 4 G, 4 A, 8 PTS

Zach Benson: 7 GP, 0 G, 7 A, 7 PTS

Boston

David Pastrnak: 12 GP, 6 G, 9 A, 15 PTS

Morgan Geekie: 12 GP, 8 G, 2 A, 10 PTS

Pavel Zacha: 12 GP, 2 G, 8 A, 10 PTS

Starting Goalies

Buffalo – Alex Lyon (3-4-1, 2.77 GAA, .919 Sv %)

Boston – Joonas Korpisalo (2-3-0, 3.62 GAA, .870 save %)

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings

Forwards

Zach Benson - Jiri Kulich - Tage Thompson

Josh Doan - Ryan McLeod - Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker - Jordan Greenway - Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn - Peyton Krebs - Josh Dunne

Ex. Mason Geersten

Defense

Bowen Byram - Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power - Conor Timmins,

Mattias Samuelsson - Michael Kesselring

Ex. Jacob Bryson

Goaltenders

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Injuries

Josh Norris (IR - upper body)

Justin Danforth (IR - lower body)

Tyson Kozak (IR - lower body)

Notes

Buffalo has earned at least one point in six of its last seven games (4-1-2). The Sabres have played more games against the Bruins than they have against any other team in franchise history. Buffalo’s 131 wins against Boston all-time are the second-most they have registered against any NHL team (Montreal, 136 wins).

Tage Thompson has collected eight points (4+4) in his last eight games, including three goals in his last three games.

Ryan McLeod has collected eight points (4+4) in his last eight games, including at least one point in four straight contests (1+4).

Bowen Byram is riding a four-game point streak and he has recorded four points (1+3) in that span.

Alex Tuch has recorded nine points (3+6) in his last eight games. In his last seven games,

Josh Doan has posted seven points (3+4).

Rasmus Dahlin has registered one assist in back-to-back road games.

