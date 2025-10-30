Sabres Look To Bounce Back Against Bruins

10/30/25 - 7:00pm at TD Garden in Boston, MA
Buffalo – 4-4-2 | - 10 points – 6th place in the Atlantic Division
Boston – 5-7-0 | - 10 points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 21.9% (13th)
Penalty Kill – 91.2% (1st)
Boston
Power Play – 22.0% (12th)
Penalty Kill - 81.6% (14th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Alex Tuch: 10 GP, 3 G, 6 A, 9 PTS
Tage Thompson: 10 GP, 4 G, 4 A, 8 PTS
Zach Benson: 7 GP, 0 G, 7 A, 7 PTS
Boston
David Pastrnak: 12 GP, 6 G, 9 A, 15 PTS
Morgan Geekie: 12 GP, 8 G, 2 A, 10 PTS
Pavel Zacha: 12 GP, 2 G, 8 A, 10 PTS
Starting Goalies
Buffalo – Alex Lyon (3-4-1, 2.77 GAA, .919 Sv %)
Boston – Joonas Korpisalo (2-3-0, 3.62 GAA, .870 save %)
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings
Forwards
Zach Benson - Jiri Kulich - Tage Thompson
Josh Doan - Ryan McLeod - Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker - Jordan Greenway - Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn - Peyton Krebs - Josh Dunne
Ex. Mason Geersten
Defense
Bowen Byram - Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power - Conor Timmins,
Mattias Samuelsson - Michael Kesselring
Ex. Jacob Bryson
Goaltenders
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Colten Ellis
Injuries
Josh Norris (IR - upper body)
Justin Danforth (IR - lower body)
Tyson Kozak (IR - lower body)
Notes
Buffalo has earned at least one point in six of its last seven games (4-1-2). The Sabres have played more games against the Bruins than they have against any other team in franchise history. Buffalo’s 131 wins against Boston all-time are the second-most they have registered against any NHL team (Montreal, 136 wins).
Tage Thompson has collected eight points (4+4) in his last eight games, including three goals in his last three games.
Ryan McLeod has collected eight points (4+4) in his last eight games, including at least one point in four straight contests (1+4).
Bowen Byram is riding a four-game point streak and he has recorded four points (1+3) in that span.
Alex Tuch has recorded nine points (3+6) in his last eight games. In his last seven games,
Josh Doan has posted seven points (3+4).
Rasmus Dahlin has registered one assist in back-to-back road games.
