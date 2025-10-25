Sabres Look To Extend Winning Streak Against Leafs

10/25/25 - 5:00pm at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, ON

Buffalo – 4-4-0 | - 8 points – 3rd place in the Atlantic Division

Toronto – 3-4-1 | - 7 points – 5th place in the Atlantic Division

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 23.1% (11th)

Penalty Kill – 93.3% (2nd)

Toronto

Power Play – 15.0% (26th)

Penalty Kill - 81.0% (13th)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Alex Tuch: 8 GP, 3 G, 4 A, 7 PTS

Zach Benson: 5 GP, 0 G, 7 A, 7 PTS

Jack Quinn: 8 GP, 3 G, 3 A, 6 PTS

Toronto

William Nylander: 8 GP, 3 G, 11 A, 14 PTS

John Tavares: 8 GP, 4 G, 6 A, 10 PTS

Matthew Knies: 8 GP, 2 G, 6 A, 8 PTS

Starting Goalies

Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Backed Up Alex Lyon Last Night)

Toronto – Cayden Primeau (1-0-0, 4.00 GAA, .867)

Other Sabres Stories

Projecting Sabres Trade Cost - Lawson Crouse

Six Former Sabres Who Signed Elsewhere

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings

Forwards

Zach Benson - Jiri Kulich - Tage Thompson

Josh Doan - Ryan McLeod - Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker - Noah Ostlund - Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn - Peyton Krebs - Mason Geersten

Defense

Bowen Byram - Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power - Conor Timmins,

Mattias Samuelsson - Zach Metsa

Goaltenders

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Injuries

Jordan Greenway (IR – mid body)

Michael Kesselring (IR - undisclosed)

Josh Norris (IR - upper body)

Justin Danforth (IR - lower body)

Jacob Bryson (day-to-day - concussion)

Tyson Kozak (day-to-day - unknown)

Notes

Buffalo’s 124 total wins all-time against Toronto are the third-most it has recorded against any team in franchise history.

Boston (131 wins) and Montreal (136) are the only two teams the Sabres have earned more victories against.

Mattias Samuelsson has registered three points (2+1) in his last two games and with a point tonight he would match the longest point streak of his career (three games; twice). Samuelsson has recorded five points (3+2) in his last four matchups with the Maple Leafs.

Alex Tuch has recorded seven points (3+4) in his last six games, including at least one point in each of his last two games (2+1). Tuch has recorded 17 points (8+9) in 14 games against the Maple Leafs as a member of the Sabres. He has nine points (6+3) in his last seven games against the Maple Leafs in Toronto. Tuch has recorded one goal in back-to-back games and a goal tonight would give him his ninth goal streak of three or more games of his career. o He last registered a goal streak of three or more games from March 27 to April 1, 2025 (four games).

Jack Quinn has six points (3+3) in his last five games.

Tage Thompson has collected six points (2+4) in his last six games.

In his last five games, Josh Doan has posted six points (2+4).

Rasmus Dahlin has posted six assists in his last six games.

Ryan McLeod has collected five points (2+3) in his last five games, including at least one assist in back-to-back contests (0+3).

Jiri Kulich has recorded three points (2+1) in his last three games.

Owen Power has notched three points (1+2) in his last two games against Toronto, including at least one point in each of those games. A point in tonight’s game would give him his second three-game point streak against Toronto in his career (March 13 to Dec. 21, 2023; 1+3.

Follow Michael on X, Instagram @MikeInBuffalo