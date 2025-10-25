Sabres Look To Extend Winning Streak Against Leafs

10/25/25 - 5:00pm at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, ON
Buffalo – 4-4-0 | - 8 points – 3rd place in the Atlantic Division
Toronto – 3-4-1 | - 7 points – 5th place in the Atlantic Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 23.1% (11th)
Penalty Kill – 93.3% (2nd)
Toronto
Power Play – 15.0% (26th)
Penalty Kill - 81.0% (13th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Alex Tuch: 8 GP, 3 G, 4 A, 7 PTS
Zach Benson: 5 GP, 0 G, 7 A, 7 PTS
Jack Quinn: 8 GP, 3 G, 3 A, 6 PTS
Toronto
William Nylander: 8 GP, 3 G, 11 A, 14 PTS
John Tavares: 8 GP, 4 G, 6 A, 10 PTS
Matthew Knies: 8 GP, 2 G, 6 A, 8 PTS
Starting Goalies
Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Backed Up Alex Lyon Last Night)
Toronto – Cayden Primeau (1-0-0, 4.00 GAA, .867)
Other Sabres Stories
Projecting Sabres Trade Cost - Lawson Crouse
Six Former Sabres Who Signed Elsewhere
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings
Forwards
Zach Benson - Jiri Kulich - Tage Thompson
Josh Doan - Ryan McLeod - Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker - Noah Ostlund - Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn - Peyton Krebs - Mason Geersten
Defense
Bowen Byram - Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power - Conor Timmins,
Mattias Samuelsson - Zach Metsa
Goaltenders
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Colten Ellis
Injuries
Jordan Greenway (IR – mid body)
Michael Kesselring (IR - undisclosed)
Josh Norris (IR - upper body)
Justin Danforth (IR - lower body)
Jacob Bryson (day-to-day - concussion)
Tyson Kozak (day-to-day - unknown)
Notes
Buffalo’s 124 total wins all-time against Toronto are the third-most it has recorded against any team in franchise history.
Boston (131 wins) and Montreal (136) are the only two teams the Sabres have earned more victories against.
Mattias Samuelsson has registered three points (2+1) in his last two games and with a point tonight he would match the longest point streak of his career (three games; twice). Samuelsson has recorded five points (3+2) in his last four matchups with the Maple Leafs.
Alex Tuch has recorded seven points (3+4) in his last six games, including at least one point in each of his last two games (2+1). Tuch has recorded 17 points (8+9) in 14 games against the Maple Leafs as a member of the Sabres. He has nine points (6+3) in his last seven games against the Maple Leafs in Toronto. Tuch has recorded one goal in back-to-back games and a goal tonight would give him his ninth goal streak of three or more games of his career. o He last registered a goal streak of three or more games from March 27 to April 1, 2025 (four games).
Jack Quinn has six points (3+3) in his last five games.
Tage Thompson has collected six points (2+4) in his last six games.
In his last five games, Josh Doan has posted six points (2+4).
Rasmus Dahlin has posted six assists in his last six games.
Ryan McLeod has collected five points (2+3) in his last five games, including at least one assist in back-to-back contests (0+3).
Jiri Kulich has recorded three points (2+1) in his last three games.
Owen Power has notched three points (1+2) in his last two games against Toronto, including at least one point in each of those games. A point in tonight’s game would give him his second three-game point streak against Toronto in his career (March 13 to Dec. 21, 2023; 1+3.
