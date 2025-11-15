    • Powered by Roundtable

    Sabres Look To Snap Losing Skid Against Detroit

    Michael Augello
    Nov 15, 2025, 12:06
    Michael Augello
    Michael Augello
    Michael Augello
    Michael Augello

    Sabres Look To Snap Losing Skid Against Detroit

    Michael Augello
    Nov 15, 2025, 12:06
    Michael Augello
    Nov 15, 2025, 12:06
    Updated at: Nov 15, 2025, 12:06

    Buffalo Sabres - Detroit Red Wings Game Preview

    11/15/25 - 7:00pm at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI

    Buffalo – 5-8-4 | - 14  points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division

    Detroit – 10-7-0 | - 20 points – 4th place in the Atlantic Division

     

    Special Teams

    Buffalo

    Power Play – 17.3% (22nd)

    Penalty Kill – 90.4% (1st)

    Detroit

    Power Play – 21.1% (13th)

    Penalty Kill - 81.3% (12th)

    Top Scorers

    Buffalo

    Alex Tuch: 17 GP, 6 G, 9 A, 15 PTS 

    Tage Thompson: 17 GP, 7 G, 7 A, 14 PTS 

    Josh Doan: 17 GP, 4 G, 6 A, 10 PTS

    Detroit

    Dylan Larkin: 17 GP, 10 G, 11 A, 21 PTS 

    Alex DeBrincat: 17 GP, 6 G, 12 A, 18 PTS 

    Lucas Raymond: 15 GP, 4 G, 11 A, 15 PTS

     

    Starting Goalies

    Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1-2-1, 3.02 GAA, .883 Sv %)

    Detroit –  Cam Talbot (6-2-0, 2.93 GAA, .892 Sv %) 

    Other Sabres Stories

    Projecting Sabres Trade Cost - Lawson Crouse 

    Six Former Sabres Who Signed Elsewhere

    Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings

    Forwards

    Alex Tuch - Ryan McLeod - Tage Thompson

    Jordan Greenway - Tyson Kozak - Josh Doan  

    Isak Rosen - Noah Ostlund - Jack Quinn

    Beck Malenstyn - Peyton Krebs - Josh Dunne  

    Ex. Mason Geersten

    Defense

    Bowen Byram - Conor Timmins 

    Mattias Samuelsson - Owen Power

    Jacob Bryson - Michael Kesselring

    Ex. Zac Jones

    Goaltenders

    Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

    Colten Ellis

    Alex Lyon

    Injuries

    Josh Norris (IR - upper body)

    Justin Danforth (IR - lower body)

    Zach Benson (day-to-day - lower body)

    Jason Zucker (IR - illness)

    Jiri Kulich (IR  - blood clot)

    Rasmus Dahlin (day-to-day - personal)

    Notes

    Alex Tuch has recorded 15 points (6+9) in his last 15 games, including five points (2+3) in his last four road contests. 

    In his last five road games, Tage Thompson has tallied seven points (4+3), including four points (2+2) in his last three games. • Thompson has registered 23 points (12+11) in 20 games against the Red Wings in his career.  In his last six road contests in Detroit, Thompson has recorded seven points (4+3). 

    Isak Rosen has posted five points (3+2) in six games since making his season debut on Nov. 1 vs. Washington, tied for the most goals and points among all Sabres skaters in that span. 

    Bowen Byram has registered one point in back-to-back games and a point tonight would give him his second point streak of three or more games this season. Byram recorded a four-game point streak (1+3) from Oct. 22 to 28.  Byram has tallied one assist in back-to-back games against Detroit and an assist tonight would make him the first Sabres defenseman since Rasmus Dahlin from Jan. 17 to Nov. 30, 2022 (three games) to register an assist streak of three or more games against the Red Wings. 

    Ryan McLeod is riding a three-game assist streak against the Red Wings and he has posted five assists in that span. • An assist in tonight’s game would make McLeod the first Sabres forward since Pat LaFontaine from Jan. 29, 1992 to April 10, 1993 (six assists) to record six or more assists in any four-game span against Detroit. 

    In his last four games against the Red Wings, Jack Quinn has posted four points (2+2).

    Follow Michael on X, Instagram @MikeInBuffalo

    THN.Com/Free