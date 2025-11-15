Sabres Look To Snap Losing Skid Against Detroit

11/15/25 - 7:00pm at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI
Buffalo – 5-8-4 | - 14 points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division
Detroit – 10-7-0 | - 20 points – 4th place in the Atlantic Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 17.3% (22nd)
Penalty Kill – 90.4% (1st)
Detroit
Power Play – 21.1% (13th)
Penalty Kill - 81.3% (12th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Alex Tuch: 17 GP, 6 G, 9 A, 15 PTS
Tage Thompson: 17 GP, 7 G, 7 A, 14 PTS
Josh Doan: 17 GP, 4 G, 6 A, 10 PTS
Detroit
Dylan Larkin: 17 GP, 10 G, 11 A, 21 PTS
Alex DeBrincat: 17 GP, 6 G, 12 A, 18 PTS
Lucas Raymond: 15 GP, 4 G, 11 A, 15 PTS
Starting Goalies
Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1-2-1, 3.02 GAA, .883 Sv %)
Detroit – Cam Talbot (6-2-0, 2.93 GAA, .892 Sv %)
Forwards
Alex Tuch - Ryan McLeod - Tage Thompson
Jordan Greenway - Tyson Kozak - Josh Doan
Isak Rosen - Noah Ostlund - Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn - Peyton Krebs - Josh Dunne
Ex. Mason Geersten
Defense
Bowen Byram - Conor Timmins
Mattias Samuelsson - Owen Power
Jacob Bryson - Michael Kesselring
Ex. Zac Jones
Goaltenders
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Alex Lyon
Injuries
Josh Norris (IR - upper body)
Justin Danforth (IR - lower body)
Zach Benson (day-to-day - lower body)
Jason Zucker (IR - illness)
Jiri Kulich (IR - blood clot)
Rasmus Dahlin (day-to-day - personal)
Notes
Alex Tuch has recorded 15 points (6+9) in his last 15 games, including five points (2+3) in his last four road contests.
In his last five road games, Tage Thompson has tallied seven points (4+3), including four points (2+2) in his last three games. • Thompson has registered 23 points (12+11) in 20 games against the Red Wings in his career. In his last six road contests in Detroit, Thompson has recorded seven points (4+3).
Isak Rosen has posted five points (3+2) in six games since making his season debut on Nov. 1 vs. Washington, tied for the most goals and points among all Sabres skaters in that span.
Bowen Byram has registered one point in back-to-back games and a point tonight would give him his second point streak of three or more games this season. Byram recorded a four-game point streak (1+3) from Oct. 22 to 28. Byram has tallied one assist in back-to-back games against Detroit and an assist tonight would make him the first Sabres defenseman since Rasmus Dahlin from Jan. 17 to Nov. 30, 2022 (three games) to register an assist streak of three or more games against the Red Wings.
Ryan McLeod is riding a three-game assist streak against the Red Wings and he has posted five assists in that span. • An assist in tonight’s game would make McLeod the first Sabres forward since Pat LaFontaine from Jan. 29, 1992 to April 10, 1993 (six assists) to record six or more assists in any four-game span against Detroit.
In his last four games against the Red Wings, Jack Quinn has posted four points (2+2).
