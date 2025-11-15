Sabres Look To Snap Losing Skid Against Detroit

11/15/25 - 7:00pm at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI

Buffalo – 5-8-4 | - 14 points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division

Detroit – 10-7-0 | - 20 points – 4th place in the Atlantic Division

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 17.3% (22nd)

Penalty Kill – 90.4% (1st)

Detroit

Power Play – 21.1% (13th)

Penalty Kill - 81.3% (12th)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Alex Tuch: 17 GP, 6 G, 9 A, 15 PTS

Tage Thompson: 17 GP, 7 G, 7 A, 14 PTS

Josh Doan: 17 GP, 4 G, 6 A, 10 PTS

Detroit

Dylan Larkin: 17 GP, 10 G, 11 A, 21 PTS

Alex DeBrincat: 17 GP, 6 G, 12 A, 18 PTS

Lucas Raymond: 15 GP, 4 G, 11 A, 15 PTS

Starting Goalies

Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1-2-1, 3.02 GAA, .883 Sv %)

Detroit – Cam Talbot (6-2-0, 2.93 GAA, .892 Sv %)

Forwards

Alex Tuch - Ryan McLeod - Tage Thompson

Jordan Greenway - Tyson Kozak - Josh Doan

Isak Rosen - Noah Ostlund - Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn - Peyton Krebs - Josh Dunne

Ex. Mason Geersten

Defense

Bowen Byram - Conor Timmins

Mattias Samuelsson - Owen Power

Jacob Bryson - Michael Kesselring

Ex. Zac Jones

Goaltenders

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Alex Lyon

Injuries

Josh Norris (IR - upper body)

Justin Danforth (IR - lower body)

Zach Benson (day-to-day - lower body)

Jason Zucker (IR - illness)

Jiri Kulich (IR - blood clot)

Rasmus Dahlin (day-to-day - personal)

Notes

Alex Tuch has recorded 15 points (6+9) in his last 15 games, including five points (2+3) in his last four road contests.

In his last five road games, Tage Thompson has tallied seven points (4+3), including four points (2+2) in his last three games. • Thompson has registered 23 points (12+11) in 20 games against the Red Wings in his career. In his last six road contests in Detroit, Thompson has recorded seven points (4+3).

Isak Rosen has posted five points (3+2) in six games since making his season debut on Nov. 1 vs. Washington, tied for the most goals and points among all Sabres skaters in that span.

Bowen Byram has registered one point in back-to-back games and a point tonight would give him his second point streak of three or more games this season. Byram recorded a four-game point streak (1+3) from Oct. 22 to 28. Byram has tallied one assist in back-to-back games against Detroit and an assist tonight would make him the first Sabres defenseman since Rasmus Dahlin from Jan. 17 to Nov. 30, 2022 (three games) to register an assist streak of three or more games against the Red Wings.

Ryan McLeod is riding a three-game assist streak against the Red Wings and he has posted five assists in that span. • An assist in tonight’s game would make McLeod the first Sabres forward since Pat LaFontaine from Jan. 29, 1992 to April 10, 1993 (six assists) to record six or more assists in any four-game span against Detroit.

In his last four games against the Red Wings, Jack Quinn has posted four points (2+2).

