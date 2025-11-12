Sabres Look To Snap Losing Skid In Utah

11/12/25 - 9:00pm at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT
Buffalo – 5-6-4 | - 14 points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division
Utah – 9-7-0 | - 18 points – 5th place in the Central Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 17.4% (24th)
Penalty Kill – 89.6% (1st)
Utah
Power Play – 16.3% (27th)
Penalty Kill - 79.1% (16th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Alex Tuch: 15 GP, 6 G, 8 A, 14 PTS
Tage Thompson: 15 GP, 6 G, 6 A, 12 PTS
Josh Doan: 15 GP, 4 G, 5 A, 9 PTS
Utah
Nick Schmaltz: 16 GP, 9 G, 10 A, 19 PTS
Clayton Keller: 16 GP, 6 G, 9 A, 15 PTS
Logan Cooley: 16 GP, 8 G, 5 A, 13 PTS
Starting Goalies
Buffalo – Colten Ellis (1-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .935 Sv %)
Utah – Karel Vejmelka (7-4-0, 2.91 GAA, .881 Sv %)
Forwards
Alex Tuch - Ryan McLeod - Tage Thompson
Jordan Greenway - Tyson Kozak - Josh Doan
Isak Rosen - Noah Ostlund - Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn - Peyton Krebs - Josh Dunne
Ex. Mason Geersten
Defense
Bowen Byram - Conor Timmins
Mattias Samuelsson - Owen Power
Jacob Bryson - Michael Kesselring
Ex. Zac Jones
Goaltenders
Colten Ellis
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Injuries
Josh Norris (IR - upper body)
Justin Danforth (IR - lower body)
Zach Benson (day-to-day - lower body)
Jason Zucker (IR - illness)
Jiri Kulich (IR - blood clot)
Rasmus Dahlin (day-to-day - personal)
Notes
Buffalo has earned at least one point in nine of its last 12 games (5-3-4).
Alex Tuch has recorded 14 points (6+8) in his last 13 games, including five points (3+2) in his last five contests. Tuch has registered one goal and one assist in back-to-back road games. If he does so tonight, Tuch will become the first Sabres skater since Tage Thompson from Oct. 19 to 26, 2024 (4+3) to register at least one goal and one assist in three consecutive road contests.
In his last eight games, Tage Thompson has recorded eight points (5+3). Thompson has recorded at least one point in three consecutive road games. A point in today’s game would mark his 10th road point streak of four or more games in his career, and his first since Dec. 23, 2024 to Jan. 2, 2025 (2+5).
Owen Power has tallied one point in back-to-back road games (1+1) and a point tonight would give him his fourth road point streak of three or more games of his career.
Alex Lyon made 33 saves on 35 shots against Utah on Nov. 4 and he has posted a save percentage of .903 and a goalsagainst average of 2.37 in three career games against the Mammoth.
Peyton Krebs is three points away from reaching 100 points in his career.
