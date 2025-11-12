Sabres Look To Snap Losing Skid In Utah

11/12/25 - 9:00pm at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT

Buffalo – 5-6-4 | - 14 points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division

Utah – 9-7-0 | - 18 points – 5th place in the Central Division

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 17.4% (24th)

Penalty Kill – 89.6% (1st)

Utah

Power Play – 16.3% (27th)

Penalty Kill - 79.1% (16th)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Alex Tuch: 15 GP, 6 G, 8 A, 14 PTS

Tage Thompson: 15 GP, 6 G, 6 A, 12 PTS

Josh Doan: 15 GP, 4 G, 5 A, 9 PTS

Utah

Nick Schmaltz: 16 GP, 9 G, 10 A, 19 PTS

Clayton Keller: 16 GP, 6 G, 9 A, 15 PTS

Logan Cooley: 16 GP, 8 G, 5 A, 13 PTS

Starting Goalies

Buffalo – Colten Ellis (1-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .935 Sv %)

Utah – Karel Vejmelka (7-4-0, 2.91 GAA, .881 Sv %)

Other Sabres Stories

Projecting Sabres Trade Cost - Lawson Crouse

Six Former Sabres Who Signed Elsewhere

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings

Forwards

Alex Tuch - Ryan McLeod - Tage Thompson

Jordan Greenway - Tyson Kozak - Josh Doan

Isak Rosen - Noah Ostlund - Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn - Peyton Krebs - Josh Dunne

Ex. Mason Geersten

Defense

Bowen Byram - Conor Timmins

Mattias Samuelsson - Owen Power

Jacob Bryson - Michael Kesselring

Ex. Zac Jones

Goaltenders

Colten Ellis

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Injuries

Josh Norris (IR - upper body)

Justin Danforth (IR - lower body)

Zach Benson (day-to-day - lower body)

Jason Zucker (IR - illness)

Jiri Kulich (IR - blood clot)

Rasmus Dahlin (day-to-day - personal)

Notes

Buffalo has earned at least one point in nine of its last 12 games (5-3-4).

Alex Tuch has recorded 14 points (6+8) in his last 13 games, including five points (3+2) in his last five contests. Tuch has registered one goal and one assist in back-to-back road games. If he does so tonight, Tuch will become the first Sabres skater since Tage Thompson from Oct. 19 to 26, 2024 (4+3) to register at least one goal and one assist in three consecutive road contests.

In his last eight games, Tage Thompson has recorded eight points (5+3). Thompson has recorded at least one point in three consecutive road games. A point in today’s game would mark his 10th road point streak of four or more games in his career, and his first since Dec. 23, 2024 to Jan. 2, 2025 (2+5).

Owen Power has tallied one point in back-to-back road games (1+1) and a point tonight would give him his fourth road point streak of three or more games of his career.

Alex Lyon made 33 saves on 35 shots against Utah on Nov. 4 and he has posted a save percentage of .903 and a goalsagainst average of 2.37 in three career games against the Mammoth.

Peyton Krebs is three points away from reaching 100 points in his career.

Follow Michael on X, Instagram @MikeInBuffalo