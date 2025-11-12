    • Powered by Roundtable

    Sabres Look To Snap Losing Skid In Utah

    Sabres Look To Snap Losing Skid In Utah

    Updated at: Nov 12, 2025, 19:03

    Buffalo Sabres - Utah Mammoth Game Preview

    11/12/25 - 9:00pm at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT

    Buffalo – 5-6-4 | - 14  points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division

    Utah – 9-7-0 | - 18 points – 5th place in the Central Division

     

    Special Teams

    Buffalo

    Power Play – 17.4% (24th)

    Penalty Kill – 89.6% (1st)

    Utah

    Power Play – 16.3% (27th)

    Penalty Kill - 79.1% (16th)

    Top Scorers

    Buffalo

    Alex Tuch: 15 GP, 6 G, 8 A, 14 PTS 

    Tage Thompson: 15 GP, 6 G, 6 A, 12 PTS 

    Josh Doan: 15 GP, 4 G, 5 A, 9 PTS

    Utah

    Nick Schmaltz: 16 GP, 9 G, 10 A, 19 PTS 

    Clayton Keller: 16 GP, 6 G, 9 A, 15 PTS 

    Logan Cooley: 16 GP, 8 G, 5 A, 13 PTS

     

    Starting Goalies

    Buffalo – Colten Ellis (1-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .935 Sv %)

    Utah –  Karel Vejmelka (7-4-0, 2.91 GAA, .881 Sv %) 

    Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings

    Forwards

    Alex Tuch - Ryan McLeod - Tage Thompson

    Jordan Greenway - Tyson Kozak - Josh Doan  

    Isak Rosen - Noah Ostlund - Jack Quinn

    Beck Malenstyn - Peyton Krebs - Josh Dunne  

    Ex. Mason Geersten

    Defense

    Bowen Byram - Conor Timmins 

    Mattias Samuelsson - Owen Power

    Jacob Bryson - Michael Kesselring

    Ex. Zac Jones

    Goaltenders

    Colten Ellis

    Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

    Alex Lyon

    Injuries

    Josh Norris (IR - upper body)

    Justin Danforth (IR - lower body)

    Zach Benson (day-to-day - lower body)

    Jason Zucker (IR - illness)

    Jiri Kulich (IR  - blood clot)

    Rasmus Dahlin (day-to-day - personal)

    Notes

    Buffalo has earned at least one point in nine of its last 12 games (5-3-4). 

    Alex Tuch has recorded 14 points (6+8) in his last 13 games, including five points (3+2) in his last five contests. Tuch has registered one goal and one assist in back-to-back road games.  If he does so tonight, Tuch will become the first Sabres skater since Tage Thompson from Oct. 19 to 26, 2024 (4+3) to register at least one goal and one assist in three consecutive road contests. 

    In his last eight games, Tage Thompson has recorded eight points (5+3). Thompson has recorded at least one point in three consecutive road games.  A point in today’s game would mark his 10th road point streak of four or more games in his career, and his first since Dec. 23, 2024 to Jan. 2, 2025 (2+5). 

    Owen Power has tallied one point in back-to-back road games (1+1) and a point tonight would give him his fourth road point streak of three or more games of his career. 

    Alex Lyon made 33 saves on 35 shots against Utah on Nov. 4 and he has posted a save percentage of .903 and a goalsagainst average of 2.37 in three career games against the Mammoth.

    Peyton Krebs is three points away from reaching 100 points in his career.

