Sabres Looking To Get To .500 In Montreal

10/20/25 - 7:30pm at Bell Centre, in Montreal, Quebec

Buffalo – 2-3-0 | - 4 points – 6th place in the Atlantic Division

Montreal – 4-2-0 | - 8 points – 2nd place in the Atlantic Division

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 27.8% (T-6th)

Penalty Kill – 95.7% (1st)

Montreal

Power Play – 18.2% (T-17th)

Penalty Kill - 72.2% (T-24th)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Josh Doan: 5 GP, 2 G, 3 A, 5 PTS

Zach Benson: 2 GP, 0 G, 5 A, 5 PTS

Jason Zucker: 5 GP, 3 G, 1 A, 4 PTS

Montreal

Cole Caufield: 6 GP, 5 G, 3 A, 8 PTS

Nick Suzuki: 6 GP, 1 G, 7 A, 8 PTS

Brendan Gallagher: 6 GP, 0 G, 5 A, 5 PTS

Starting Goalies

Buffalo – Alex Lyon (2-3-0, 2.43 GAA, .929 save %)

Montreal – Jakub Dobes (2-0-0, 1.46 GAA, .940 save %)

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (per Paul Hamilton of WGR Radio)

Forwards

Zach Benson - Jiri Kulich - Tage Thompson

Josh Doan - Ryan McLeod - Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker - Peyton Krebs - Jack Quinn

Josh Dunne - Tyson Kozak - Noah Ostlund

Ex. Mason Geersten

Defense

Bowen Byram - Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power - Conor Timmins,

Mattias Samuelsson - Zach Metsa

Ex. Zac Jones

Goaltenders

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Injuries

Jordan Greenway (IR – mid body)

Michael Kesselring (IR - undisclosed)

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (IR - lower body)

Josh Norris (IR - upper body)

Jacob Bryson (day-to-day - concussion)

Beck Malenstyn (day-to-day - personal)

Notes

The Sabres have earned at least one point in four of their last five games in Montreal (3-1-1).

Zach Benson has registered five assists in his first two games of the season, tied for the most by a Sabres skater in their first two games of a season in franchise history (Pat LaFontaine; 1992-93). If he records an assist tonight, he would join Jack Eichel (six assists in 2021-22) and Thomas Vanek (six assists in 2013-14) as the only players in franchise history to record six or more assists in their first three games of a season.

In his last two games, Josh Doan has posted five points (2+3), including at least two points in each.

Alex Tuch has recorded at least one point in three consecutive games, including at least one assist in each of the games in that span (1+3).

Rasmus Dahlin is riding a three-game assist streak and he has tallied four assists in that span.

Peyton Krebs has notched one assist in back-to-back games and with an assist in tonight’s game he would match the longest assist streak of his career (March 25 to 29, 2025; three games).

Tage Thompson has collected at least one point in each of his last three games (1+3).

Owen Power has registered one point in each of his last two contests (1+1).

In his last two games, Jason Zucker has posted three points (2+1), including at least one point in each of those games.

Jack Quinn needs one point to reach 100 points in his NHL career. Buffalo ranks first among all NHL teams in penalty-kill percentage (95.7) and tied for first in power-play goals allowed (one).

