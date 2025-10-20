    • Powered by Roundtable

    Sabres Looking To Get To .500 In Montreal

    Buffalo Sabres - Montreal Canadiens Game Preview

    10/20/25 - 7:30pm at Bell Centre, in Montreal, Quebec

    Buffalo – 2-3-0 | - 4  points – 6th place in the Atlantic Division

    Montreal – 4-2-0 | - 8 points – 2nd place in the Atlantic Division

     

    Special Teams

    Buffalo

    Power Play – 27.8% (T-6th)

    Penalty Kill – 95.7% (1st)

    Montreal

    Power Play – 18.2% (T-17th)

    Penalty Kill - 72.2% (T-24th)

    Top Scorers

    Buffalo

    Josh Doan: 5 GP, 2 G, 3 A, 5 PTS 

    Zach Benson: 2 GP, 0 G, 5 A, 5 PTS 

    Jason Zucker: 5 GP, 3 G, 1 A, 4 PTS

    Montreal

    Cole Caufield: 6 GP, 5 G, 3 A, 8 PTS 

    Nick Suzuki: 6 GP, 1 G, 7 A, 8 PTS 

    Brendan Gallagher: 6 GP, 0 G, 5 A, 5 PTS

     

    Starting Goalies

    Buffalo – Alex Lyon (2-3-0, 2.43 GAA, .929 save %)

    Montreal  – Jakub Dobes (2-0-0, 1.46 GAA, .940 save %)

    Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (per Paul Hamilton of WGR Radio)

    Forwards

    Zach Benson - Jiri Kulich - Tage Thompson

    Josh Doan  - Ryan McLeod - Alex Tuch

    Jason Zucker - Peyton Krebs - Jack Quinn

    Josh Dunne - Tyson Kozak - Noah Ostlund

    Ex. Mason Geersten

    Defense

    Bowen Byram - Rasmus Dahlin

    Owen Power - Conor Timmins, 

    Mattias Samuelsson - Zach Metsa

    Ex. Zac Jones

    Goaltenders

    Alex Lyon

    Colten Ellis

    Injuries

    Jordan Greenway (IR – mid body)

    Michael Kesselring (IR - undisclosed)

    Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (IR - lower body)

    Josh Norris (IR - upper body)

    Jacob Bryson (day-to-day - concussion)

    Beck Malenstyn (day-to-day - personal)

    Notes

    The Sabres have earned at least one point in four of their last five games in Montreal (3-1-1). 

    Zach Benson has registered five assists in his first two games of the season, tied for the most by a Sabres skater in their first two games of a season in franchise history (Pat LaFontaine; 1992-93). If he records an assist tonight, he would join Jack Eichel (six assists in 2021-22) and Thomas Vanek (six assists in 2013-14) as the only players in franchise history to record six or more assists in their first three games of a season. 

    In his last two games, Josh Doan has posted five points (2+3), including at least two points in each. 

    Alex Tuch has recorded at least one point in three consecutive games, including at least one assist in each of the games in that span (1+3). 

    Rasmus Dahlin is riding a three-game assist streak and he has tallied four assists in that span. 

    Peyton Krebs has notched one assist in back-to-back games and with an assist in tonight’s game he would match the longest assist streak of his career (March 25 to 29, 2025; three games). 

    Tage Thompson has collected at least one point in each of his last three games (1+3). 

    Owen Power has registered one point in each of his last two contests (1+1). 

    In his last two games, Jason Zucker has posted three points (2+1), including at least one point in each of those games. 

    Jack Quinn needs one point to reach 100 points in his NHL career. Buffalo ranks first among all NHL teams in penalty-kill percentage (95.7) and tied for first in power-play goals allowed (one).  

