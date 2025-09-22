Sabres Open Exhibition Schedule In Columbus

Buffalo Sabres - Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview
9/22/25 at 7 pm at Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH
Pre-Season Record
Buffalo – 0-0-0
Columbus – 1-0-0
Starting Goalies
Buffalo – Alexandar Georgiev
Columbus – Elvis Merzlikins
Forwards
Josh Doan - Jiri Kulich - Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn – Peyton Krebs - Justin Danforth
Anton Wahlberg – Noah Ostlund - Konsta Helenius
Mason Geersten - Tyson Kozak - Josh Dunne
Defense
Owen Power - Michael Kesselring
Bowen Byram - Radim Mrtka
Nikita Novikov - Vsevolod Komarov
Goaltenders
Alexandar Georgiev
Devon Levi
Injuries
Jordan Greenway (day-to-day – lower body)
Blue Jackets Line Combinations And Pairings
Forwards
Kirill Marchenko - Adam Fantilli - Kent Johnson
Zach Aston-Reese - Isak Lundestrom - James Malatesta
Luca Pinelli - Hunter McKown - Jack Williams
Max McCue - Owen Griffin - Ryland Mosley
Defense
Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson
Guillaume Richard - Corson Ceulemans
Caleb MacDonald - Christian Jaros
Goaltenders
Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves
Sabres Notes - Winger Alex Tuch skated in the non-game day group at KeyBank Center on Monday, increasing the chances that he could play in the rematch between Columbus and the Sabres on Tuesday in Buffalo. Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen did not participate in either practice.