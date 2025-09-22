Sabres Open Exhibition Schedule In Columbus

Buffalo Sabres - Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview

9/22/25 at 7 pm at Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Pre-Season Record

Buffalo – 0-0-0

Columbus – 1-0-0

Starting Goalies

Buffalo – Alexandar Georgiev

Columbus – Elvis Merzlikins

Forwards

Josh Doan - Jiri Kulich - Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn – Peyton Krebs - Justin Danforth

Anton Wahlberg – Noah Ostlund - Konsta Helenius

Mason Geersten - Tyson Kozak - Josh Dunne

Defense

Owen Power - Michael Kesselring

Bowen Byram - Radim Mrtka

Nikita Novikov - Vsevolod Komarov

Goaltenders

Alexandar Georgiev

Devon Levi

Injuries

Jordan Greenway (day-to-day – lower body)

Blue Jackets Line Combinations And Pairings

Forwards

Kirill Marchenko - Adam Fantilli - Kent Johnson

Zach Aston-Reese - Isak Lundestrom - James Malatesta

Luca Pinelli - Hunter McKown - Jack Williams

Max McCue - Owen Griffin - Ryland Mosley

Defense

Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

Guillaume Richard - Corson Ceulemans

Caleb MacDonald - Christian Jaros

Goaltenders

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Sabres Notes - Winger Alex Tuch skated in the non-game day group at KeyBank Center on Monday, increasing the chances that he could play in the rematch between Columbus and the Sabres on Tuesday in Buffalo. Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen did not participate in either practice.