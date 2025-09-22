    • Powered by Roundtable

    Sabres Open Exhibition Schedule In Columbus

    Michael Augello
    Sep 22, 2025, 16:21
    Updated at: Sep 22, 2025, 16:21

    Buffalo Sabres - Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview

    9/22/25 at 7 pm at Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

    Pre-Season Record

    Buffalo – 0-0-0  

    Columbus – 1-0-0 

    Starting Goalies

    Buffalo – Alexandar Georgiev 

    Columbus – Elvis Merzlikins 

    Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings

    Forwards

    Josh Doan - Jiri Kulich - Jack Quinn 

    Beck Malenstyn – Peyton Krebs - Justin Danforth 

    Anton Wahlberg – Noah Ostlund - Konsta Helenius

    Mason Geersten - Tyson Kozak - Josh Dunne

    Defense

    Owen Power - Michael Kesselring

    Bowen Byram - Radim Mrtka

    Nikita Novikov - Vsevolod Komarov 

    Goaltenders

    Alexandar Georgiev

    Devon Levi

    Injuries

    Jordan Greenway (day-to-day – lower body)

     

    Blue Jackets Line Combinations And Pairings

    Forwards

    Kirill Marchenko - Adam Fantilli - Kent Johnson

    Zach Aston-Reese - Isak Lundestrom - James Malatesta

    Luca Pinelli - Hunter McKown - Jack Williams

    Max McCue - Owen Griffin - Ryland Mosley

    Defense

    Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

    Guillaume Richard - Corson Ceulemans

    Caleb MacDonald - Christian Jaros

    Goaltenders

    Elvis Merzlikins

    Jet Greaves

    Sabres Notes - Winger Alex Tuch skated in the non-game day group at KeyBank Center on Monday, increasing the chances that he could play in the rematch between Columbus and the Sabres on Tuesday in Buffalo. Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen did not participate in either practice. 