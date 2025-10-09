Sabres Open Season Against The Rangers

Buffalo Sabres - New York Rangers Game Preview

10/9/25 - 7 pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY

Buffalo – 0-0-0 | - 0 points – 7th place in the Atlantic Division

New York – 0-1-0 | - 0 points – 8th place in the Metropolitan Division

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 0.0% (N/A)

Penalty Kill – 0.0% (N/A)

New York

Power Play – 0.0% (T-8th)

Penalty Kill - 100.0% (T-1st)

Top Scorers (Last Season)

Buffalo

Tage Thompson: 76 GP, 44 G, 28 A, 72 PTS

Rasmus Dahlin: 73 GP, 17 G, 51 A, 68 PTS

Alex Tuch: 82 GP, 36 G, 31 A, 67 PTS

New York

Artemi Panarin: 80 GP, 37 G, 52 A, 89 PTS

Mika Zibanejad: 82 GP, 20 G, 42 A, 62 PTS

Adam Fox: 74 GP, 10 G, 51 A, 61 PTS

Starting Goalies

Buffalo – Alex Lyon (0-0-0, 0.00 GAA, .000 save %)

New York – Igor Shesterkin (0-1-0, 1.01 GAA, .966 save %)

Forwards

Zach Benson- Josh Norris - Tage Thompson

Jason Zucker - Jiri Kulich - Alex Tuch

Josh Doan - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn - Peyton Krebs - Justin Danforth

Ex. Mason Geersten, Tyson Kozak

Defense

Bowen Byram - Rasmus Dahlin

Ryan Johnson - Jacob Bryson

Mattias Samuelsson - Conor Timmins

Goaltenders

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Injuries

Jordan Greenway (IR – mid body)

Owen Power (IR - undisclosed)

Michael Kesselring (IR - undisclosed)

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (IR - lower body)

Notes

Tonight’s game marks the 55th season-opener in franchise history.

Buffalo is 25-23-6 all-time in their first home game of the season and this is the team’s 11th season-opener in the last 12 seasons to be considered a home contest.

Buffalo has earned at least one point in eight of its last 10 games against the Rangers.

Five of those 10 matchups have been decided in overtime or a shootout.

The Sabres played to a 2-1-0 record in three games against the Rangers in 2024-25 and they outscored New York 16-6 in those games.

Ryan McLeod has registered nine points (4+5) in eight career games against New York, including three points (2+1) in three games against the Rangers as a member of the Sabres.

In his last four games against the Rangers, Rasmus Dahlin has tallied seven points (4+3), including at least one point in each of those contests.

A point in tonight’s game would make Dahlin the first Sabres defenseman with a point streak of five or more games against the Rangers since Phil Housley recorded a nine-game point streak against New York from Feb. 20, 1987 to Nov. 22, 1989 (2+14).

Dahlin has recorded at least one goal in three straight games against the Rangers, the longest such streak of any Sabres defenseman against the Rangers.

Jack Quinn is riding a five-game point streak against the Rangers and he has recorded six points (2+4) in that span. Quinn is three points away from reaching 100 points in his NHL career.

Tage Thompson has recorded five points in his last three games against New York, including at least one goal in each of those games.

Zach Benson has tallied three points (1+2) in his last three games against New York.

