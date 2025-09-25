    • Powered by Roundtable

    Sabres Travel To Detroit To Take On Red Wings

    Michael Augello
    Sep 25, 2025, 15:31
    Updated at: Sep 25, 2025, 15:31

    Buffalo Sabres - Detroit Red Wings Game Preview 

    9/25/25 - 7 pm at Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

    Preseason Record

    Buffalo – 2-0-0  

    Detroit – 1-0-0 

     

    Starting Goalies

    Buffalo – Alexandar Georgiev

    Detroit – John Gibson 

    Forwards

    Josh Doan - Tyson Kozak - Jack Quinn 

    Beck Malenstyn – Peyton Krebs - Justin Danforth 

    Isak Rosen – Noah Ostlund - Konsta Helenius

    Anton Wahlberg - Riley Fiddler-Schultz - Josh Dunne

    Defense

    Owen Power - Michael Kesselring

    Zac Jones - Radim Mrtka

    Jack Rathbone - Zach Metsa 

    Goaltenders

    Alexandar Georgiev

    Devon Levi

    Injuries

    Jordan Greenway (day-to-day – lower body)

    Jiri Kulich (precautionary)

     

    Notes

    The Sabres remained unbeaten in their exhibition schedule with a 2-1 victory over the Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.  Tage Thompson and Jason Zucker scored for Buffalo, in a 34-shot effort The club once again played well defensively in front of goalies Alex Lyon and Devon Levi, who faced only 19 shots on the night. 

    Forward Jiri Kulich left practice with a pulled muscle. According to Ruff, it was not something of a major concern and was precautionary in nature and does not expect him to miss more than a day or two. Tyson Kozak took Kulich’s spot between Josh Doan and Jack Quinn.   

    Goalie Alexandar Georgiev will play the whole game on Thursday. 

     

     

