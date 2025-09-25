Sabres Travel To Detroit To Take On Red Wings

Buffalo Sabres - Detroit Red Wings Game Preview

9/25/25 - 7 pm at Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Preseason Record

Buffalo – 2-0-0

Detroit – 1-0-0

Starting Goalies

Buffalo – Alexandar Georgiev

Detroit – John Gibson

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings

Forwards

Josh Doan - Tyson Kozak - Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn – Peyton Krebs - Justin Danforth

Isak Rosen – Noah Ostlund - Konsta Helenius

Anton Wahlberg - Riley Fiddler-Schultz - Josh Dunne

Defense

Owen Power - Michael Kesselring

Zac Jones - Radim Mrtka

Jack Rathbone - Zach Metsa

Goaltenders

Alexandar Georgiev

Devon Levi

Injuries

Jordan Greenway (day-to-day – lower body)

Jiri Kulich (precautionary)

Notes

The Sabres remained unbeaten in their exhibition schedule with a 2-1 victory over the Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center on Tuesday. Tage Thompson and Jason Zucker scored for Buffalo, in a 34-shot effort The club once again played well defensively in front of goalies Alex Lyon and Devon Levi, who faced only 19 shots on the night.

Forward Jiri Kulich left practice with a pulled muscle. According to Ruff, it was not something of a major concern and was precautionary in nature and does not expect him to miss more than a day or two. Tyson Kozak took Kulich’s spot between Josh Doan and Jack Quinn.

Goalie Alexandar Georgiev will play the whole game on Thursday.

