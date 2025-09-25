Sabres Travel To Detroit To Take On Red Wings

Buffalo Sabres - Detroit Red Wings Game Preview
9/25/25 - 7 pm at Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
Preseason Record
Buffalo – 2-0-0
Detroit – 1-0-0
Starting Goalies
Buffalo – Alexandar Georgiev
Detroit – John Gibson
Forwards
Josh Doan - Tyson Kozak - Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn – Peyton Krebs - Justin Danforth
Isak Rosen – Noah Ostlund - Konsta Helenius
Anton Wahlberg - Riley Fiddler-Schultz - Josh Dunne
Defense
Owen Power - Michael Kesselring
Zac Jones - Radim Mrtka
Jack Rathbone - Zach Metsa
Goaltenders
Alexandar Georgiev
Devon Levi
Injuries
Jordan Greenway (day-to-day – lower body)
Jiri Kulich (precautionary)
Notes
The Sabres remained unbeaten in their exhibition schedule with a 2-1 victory over the Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center on Tuesday. Tage Thompson and Jason Zucker scored for Buffalo, in a 34-shot effort The club once again played well defensively in front of goalies Alex Lyon and Devon Levi, who faced only 19 shots on the night.
Forward Jiri Kulich left practice with a pulled muscle. According to Ruff, it was not something of a major concern and was precautionary in nature and does not expect him to miss more than a day or two. Tyson Kozak took Kulich’s spot between Josh Doan and Jack Quinn.
Goalie Alexandar Georgiev will play the whole game on Thursday.
