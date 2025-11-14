After Sabres' Latest Loss, It's Time For Major Change In Buffalo

The Buffalo Sabres lost their most recent game – a 6-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche Thursday.’Once again, the Sabres got stomped, and Thursday’s loss to the Avs came one day after their loss to the Utah Mammoth.

That 5-2 loss to Utah was particularly stinging for Buffalo’s fan base, as Utah got a goal and an assist coming from former Sabre J.J. Peterka. The goal was Peterka’s fifth of the season and the 12th point of the year, and you’d better believe it felt good to stick it to his former team.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Sabres got hammered in Colorado. And that latest loss has Buffalo once again at the bottom of the standings. The loss to the Avs was Buffalo’s fifth in a row – with their last four losses all coming in regulation time – and the Sabres have now lost eight of their past nine games.

Needless to say, this is just beyond the pale for this Buffalo team. You are what your record says you are, and unfortunately for Buffalo fans, this is a 5-8-4 Sabres team.

There’s no sugar-coating it – the Sabres are demonstrably terrible. There is no quality depth on this Buffalo team. There is no quality defense on this team. And there are no goalies on this team who can consistently steal games for Buffalo.

Sabres Heading Into Brutal Stretch That Could Bury Their Playoff Hopes

A brutal four-game stretch looms for the Sabres this week. Facing above-average NHL teams including the Avalanche and Oilers, Buffalo's playoff hopes hang in the balance.

So, who pays the price for the Sabres’ latest swoon? You’d have to think both GM Kevyn Adams and coach Lindy Ruff pay the price by losing their jobs. That’s just a given at this stage. But when it comes to the roster, we’d say only forward Tage Thompson and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin aren’t going to be traded. Otherwise, just about every Sabres players could be moved.

This latest losing skid is exactly what Buffalo was hoping to avoid. The fact Sabres players couldn’t do so is an indictment of the organization, the coaching staff, and the players themselves. And now that it looks like there will be no playoff hockey in Buffalo for the 15th straight season, somebody needs to be accountable for it.

That means the end of the line for Adams and Ruff, two longtime Buffalo residents who, for one reason or another, could never get the job done. They had good intentions, of course. But this isn’t the National Good Intentions League. This is the National Hockey League, and the Sabres just aren’t very good at hockey.

Sabres Must Get Out Of Losing Spiral, Or Deal With The Consequences

The Sabres' losing streak is threatening their playoff hopes. Can Buffalo finally break the cycle before time runs out on their post-season dreams?

The status quo is a non-starter for this Buffalo team. Change has to come for the Sabres, and change has to come now. This Sabres squad simply doesn’t have what it takes to consistently win games, and until such time as a page is turned on this terrible era for the franchise, the losing and suffering is going to continue.