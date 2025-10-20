Benson, Doan Providing Much Needed Secondary Offense

The Buffalo Sabres 0-3 start was directly attributable to the club’s weak offense, as the club registered only two goals in losses to the New York Rangers, Boston Bruins, and Colorado Avalanche, but the return of winger Zach Benson and the breakout of newcomer Josh Doan have spurred the Sabres to a pair of home victories over Ottawa and the Florida Panthers.

Benson missed the opening of the season due to a facial cut that became infected and necessitated an overnight stay at a Buffalo hospital, has five assists in the pair of victories. Doan, who was part of the trade that sent last season’s second-leading scorer JJ Peterka to Utah, is tied with Benson for the club lead with five points and scored twice in the 3-0 win over the Stanley Cup champions on Saturday.

Other Sabres Stories

Six Former Sabres Who Signed Elsewhere

Norris Out Eight Weeks At Least

"(Benson is) just quick, coming back in the lineup. The plays he's making and how quick he's playing. There's another level to his speed right now," Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff said on Saturday. "I think we just seen a glimpse of (Doan's) game. I think he's done a nice job now being added to that power play and getting around the front of the net. I think that's one of the strengths he has. His puck retrievals on the power play are very good. I think he's helped us in a couple areas there."

Benson is in his third pro season at just 20 years old, and took advantage of being elevated in the lineup late last season playing with Jiri Kulich and Tage Thompson. After the injury to Josh Norris, Ruff reunited the trio and it has paid off. Doan made an impressive 11-game debut with Arizona two years ago, but had trouble adjusting to new surroundings last season, splitting time between Utah and AHL Tuscon.

For Buffalo to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference playoff race, they will need these two young forwards to continue their recent success.

Follow Michael on X, Instagram @MikeInBuffalo