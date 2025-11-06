Blues Making Shocking Scratch For Sabres Matchup

The Buffalo Sabres are set to face off against the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 6. The Sabres' goal will be to bounce back and pick up a victory after losing their most recent contest against the Utah Mammoth by a 2-1 final score on Nov. 4.

The Sabres will also not need to worry about one of the Blues' top players in this matchup. This is because star forward Jordan Kyrou is expected to be a healthy scratch for the contest.

Kyrou being scratched is undoubtedly significant news, as he is one of the Blues' best players. However, at the same time, he has struggled lately.

Kyrou has been held off the scoresheet in each of his last four games for the Blues. He also had a minus-2 rating in the Blues' most recent game against the Washington Capitals, where St. Louis lost by a 6-1 final score.

Now, with Kyrou set to sit for the Blues, the Sabres will be looking to take advantage. Time will tell if Buffalo can do just that from here.