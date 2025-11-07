Buffalo Sabres Call Up Defenseman From AHL

The Buffalo Sabres have announced that they have recalled defenseman Zac Jones from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Rochester Americans.

Jones has been off to a strong start this season with Rochester, as he has recorded 13 assists in 11 games. Now, he will be looking to make an impact with the Sabres after landing this call-up.

Jones signed a one-year contract with the Sabres in free agency this summer. This was after the left-shot blueliner did not receive a qualifying offer from the New York Rangers, which made him an unrestricted free agent (UFA).

Jones played in 46 games this past season with the Rangers, where he scored one goal and set new career highs with 10 assists, 11 points, 28 hits, and 46 blocks. He also scored one goal in two games with the Rangers' AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack, during the 2024-25 season.

In 115 career NHL games over five seasons, Jones has posted four goals, 24 assists, 28 points, 67 hits, and 106 blocks.