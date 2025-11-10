Buffalo Sabres Place Forward On Waivers

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Buffalo Sabres have placed forward Carson Meyer on waivers.

Meyer being placed on waivers indicates that he is ready to get his 2025-26 season started. The 28-year-old forward had been sidelined since the start of the season due to injury.

The Sabres signed Meyer this off-season to a two-year, two-way contract in free agency. This was after the Powell, Ohio native spent this past season with the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League (AHL), posting nine goals, 12 assists, 21 points, and 20 penalty minutes in 29 games.

If the Meyer clears waivers, he will join the Sabres' AHL affiliate, the Rochester Americans and should be a key part of their forward group.

In 41 career NHL games over three seasons, Meyer has recorded two goals, four assists, six points, 14 penalty minutes, 90 hits, and a minus-4 rating. He last appeared at the NHL level during the 2023-24 season with the Columbus Blue Jackets, where he posted one goal, one assist, and a career-high 37 hits.