Cost For Tuch Going Up Based On Recent Signings

Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said last month that negotiations with winger Alex Tuch on a new contract were ongoing, and that getting the veteran winger signed to a new deal was one of his top priorities, but the price of poker may be going up based on recent signings of players who would hit the free agent market next July.

Notwithstanding the two-year, $25 million extension for Connor McDavid announced earlier this week, which was a deal completely in control of the Edmonton Oilers captain, the deals for players entering the final year of their contracts has been increasing exponentially. After both Mikko Rantanen and Mitch Marner struck paydirt with eight-year, $96 million deals in Dallas and Vegas, Minnesota Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov became the highest paid player in the NHL, signing a max eight-year deal for $17 million per season. On Wednesday, reports emerged that Winnipeg and winger Kyle Connor have agreed to a long-term deal in excess of $12 million per season.

Tuch has been eligible to sign a new deal since July and both sides have indicated a desire to reach an accord, but a report from The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun indicated the two sides were far apart on a price point on an extension. This report was prior to the Kaprizov and Connor signings, so logically with the number of impact free agents decreasing and the salary comparables going up, locking up the 29-year-old on an extension is getting more and more difficult.

"There's a number of players in the league right now in similar status, meaning a year left on their contract (and) free agency around the corner, if they chose to go that route. I don't think it's by accident that you haven't seen a lot of extensions coming through, especially with some really high profile players. I think it's just the nature of the players trying to figure out where the market is and where it's headed, the teams trying to understand exactly where they can go and from a cap perspective and manage it."

The Sabres begin the 2025-26 regular season on Thursday against the New York Rangers and there have not been any signs that a deal with Tuch is imminent. With McDavid, Kaprizov, and Connor off the board, the most prominent names still unsigned are Tuch, former Sabre Jack Eichel, and Adrian Kempe. There does not appear to be much chance that Eichel will leave Vegas next summer, which leaves Kempe and Tuch as targets that clubs will be looking towards next July.

