Despite Sabres' Surge, Buffalo Faces Long Road Back To Relevancy

Fans of the Buffalo Sabres came into this season hopeful they’d end the team’s record of 14 consecutive seasons with no Stanley Cup playoffs. Instead, the Sabres have wailed and flailed on their way back to an all-too-familar place: at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

The Sabres’ season will soon have reached its midpoint, and the only thing the Sabres have achieved is notoriety. This is why we’re not falling for Buffalo’s great team results, as they’re using only a small sample size. Talk to us when the season is halfway through and the Sabres have crawled their way back to relevancy.

Until then, y’all better believe fans are going to be incensed at Buffalo’s futility at climbing out of the hole the Sabres have dug for themselves. Nothing else matters. No roster changes or building for the building for the future. This is truly a win-or-bust season if ever there was one.

The days of Sabres management spinning their wheels and pleading for fan patience are at an end. And this is the only issue that matters. Every game, without fail, will dictate the reception players get from the paying customer. And if you’ve missed the post-season for a decade-and-a-half, your fans are going to start to ignore you as a team and instead take up a hobby – you know, putting tiny ships in a bottle, or kicking rocks. Things like that.

Sabres Win Again, But Buffalo Fans Need To See Many More Wins Before Getting Excited

The Buffalo Sabres' recent win streak is a spark, but a long, tough schedule demands sustained excellence to truly ignite their playoff hopes.

Something else to be mindful of – the Sabres have little room for error. They can’t afford injuries, as their lack of NHL depth is clear. They also can’t afford prolonged stretches of games where they lose four or five in a row. The Atlantic Division will maul you, so the Sabres have to be aware they have to hit the gas and really climb up the Eastern rankings.

There can be no more excuses. No more looking to the future. All that matters in Western New York is ending that embarrassing playoff drought. And through the first quarter of the season, they’ve shown they’re not worthy of being a playoff team