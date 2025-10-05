Early Injuries To Key Sabres Players Can't Be An Excuse For Buffalo To Fail This Season

We said it earlier this summer, on more than one occasion – if the Buffalo Sabres intend on ending their Stanley Cup playoff drought at 14 years, they can’t afford to let the injury bug take a major bite out of their roster. Obviously, that’s something that only the Hockey Gods can control, but the Sabres simply don’t have the organizational depth to withstand the damage if someone meaningful is sidelined for a notable stretch of time.

With that in mind, if you’re a Sabres fan, you have ample reason to begin the season concerned for the Sabres on the health front. Because on Friday, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff revealed the news – Buffalo No. 1 goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and defenseman Michael Kesselring would begin the year in the injury ward. Luukkonen is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury, while Kesselring is also out week-to-week, this because of an undisclosed injury.

In both cases, the Sabres had notable expectations for Luukkonen and Kesselring. Kesselring was on course to play on Buffalo’s second defense pairing after the Sabres acquired him this summer in the J.J. Peterka trade. The goaltending picture is a little easier for Buffalo management to handle, given there’s three other goalies – Alex Lyon, Devon Levi and Alexandar Georgiev – to potentially step up in Luukkonen’s absence, and given that the Sabres don’t want to put the weight of the world on youngster Levi’s shoulders, you have to assume Lyon and Georgiev will begin the year as Buffalo’s two goalies.

Of course, that plan could be entirely out the window if the Sabres can’t get solid performances out of Lyon and Georgiev. Buffalo’s desperation to be a playoff team this year could mean they do turn to Levi at some point – especially if Luukonen can’t return to the form he showed only a couple of seasons ago. A netminding crisis will almost assuredly cause Sabres GM Kevyn Adams to panic – and rightfully so, as his job security depends on it – and Levi will probably be their last line of defense to salvage their season.

As it stands, the Sabres are trying not to make eye contact with the injury bug and be 100 percent healthy once Luukkonen and Kesselring return to action. But coming out of the gate with two pieces of the puzzle on the sidelines is not a great harbinger on how things are going to unfold for them the rest of the way.

There’s still 82 games to be played by the Sabres, and who knows – maybe this early adversity is a rallying point for Buffalo. Maybe they show the expectations on them have been unfairly lowered. Right now, there’s still plenty of time left for them to be the authors of their destiny.

That said, nobody will care to hear Buffalo’s excuses if injuries do cause the Sabres’ playoff hopes to dwindle and die on the vine. This is a bottom-line business the Sabres are in, and if their playoff drought extends to a 15th consecutive season, Buffalo won’t be able to couch it with lines like “moral victory” or any kind of victory, for that matter.

Healthy or unhealthy, the Sabres are going to be judged this year only by the bottom line in the wins and losses department. They’ve got to make do with whomever’s healthy enough to play, and let the chips fall where they may.

And the ramifications that will follow will be well-earned, one way or another.