Ellis Making First NHL Start, Ostlund Playing In Scoring Role vs. Wings

The Buffalo Sabres are hoping to bounce back from their 4-2 loss to Montreal at the Bell Centre on Monday in their first of two straight at home against the Atlantic Division-leading Detroit Red Wings. The club made a few changes at the morning skate at Key Bank Center on Wednesday, as for the first time this season Alex Lyon was not in the starter’s net. Rookie Colten Ellis, who was claimed off of waivers from the St. Louis Blues just before the start of the season, will make his first NHL start.

"(This is) something I worked my whole life for, and I'm just super grateful and happy for the opportunity," Ellis said. "There's a lot of blood, sweat and tears that went into this moment, and just happy that I get to live the dream that I've been dreaming since I started skating. (I'm) just looking forward to it, just gonna take it all in."

The 25-year-old had an excellent season with AHL Springfield last season (22-14-3, 2.63 GAA, .922 save %) and was someone that head coach Lindy Ruff said was on the Sabres radar before they claimed him on October 6. With starter Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen down in Rochester on a conditioning stint, Ruff indicated it was time to give the youngster a look.

Ruff is making some slight tweaks to the lineup against the Wings, as recent call-up Noah Ostlund will see his first action of the season, center the third line between veterans Jason Zucker and Jack Quinn. Ostlund, the Sabres 2022 first-round pick (16th overall) had a breakout second-half of the season (19 goals in 45 games) with Rochester after being injured early in the season and earned a late-season NHL call-up, but in eight games played nearly all of his time on the fourth line. This season, he had five points (1 goal, 4 assists) in four games with the Amerks.

"(Ostlund) really put together a nice year in Rochester, plays well defensively and (we're) hoping he can had something offensively with us too. At the same time, I don't know if we saw the capabilities that he's got last year, but I think it's definitely there," Ruff said. "It's typical when a young guy gets called up a lot of times. He's cast in a little bit different role. I think tonight he's going to get a pretty good look, so may get to see a little bit more."

Peyton Krebs, who was centering Zucker and Quinn, skated on the wing of the fourth line with Tyson Kozak and Beck Malenstyn. Ruff indicated that he has met a couple times with Krebs this season about his game and is looking for more from him.

