Ex-Sabres Forward Scores Strangest Goal Of Season So Far

Former Buffalo Sabres forward Marcus Johansson has been off to a strong start this season with the Minnesota Wild. In 14 games on the year with the Wild so far, the 35-year-old forward has recorded six goals, six assists, and 12 points. With this, there is no question that the former Sabre is producing good offense for Minnesota.

Johansson has been staying hot as the season continues, too. During the Wild's most recent contest against the Nashville Predators, he recorded an assist and more notably scored the overtime winner.

Yet, Johansson's game-winning goal was undoubtedly a strange one.

Before Johansson scored, Predators goaltender Justus Annunen knocked the net off its moorings. However, Johansson played until the whistle and still shot it past Annunen, where it hit the boards.

Following his shot, Johansson had his arms out waiting for the referee's call before getting confirmation that it was a good goal. From there, the former Sabre celebrated his game-winner with Minnesota.

This was certainly an interesting goal from Johansson, and with it, the Wild got the win. Minnesota now has a 5-6-3 record on the season.

Johansson spent the 2019-20 season with the Sabres, where he recorded nine goals, 21 assists, and 30 points in 60 games.