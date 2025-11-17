Ex-Sabres Goalie Has Tough Night In Net

Former Buffalo Sabres goalie Jonas Johansson had a tough night between the pipes for the Tampa Bay Lightning during their Nov. 16 matchup against the Vancouver Canucks.

Johansson allowed five goals on 17 shots against the Canucks, which equates to a .706 save percentage on the night. After giving up an empty-netter during the third period, the Lightning ended up losing to the Canucks by a 6-2 final score.

Johansson had his biggest struggles during the third period of this matchup, however. The former Sabres goalie allowed four third-period goals against the Canucks, with three coming in a span of 1:40. With this, it was undoubtedly a rough performance for the former Sabre.

With this loss, Johansson now has a 3-2-0 record, a .890 save percentage, and a 3.26 goals-against average in six games so far this season with the Lightning. This is after he had a 9-6-3 record, a .895 save percentage, and a 3.13 goals-against average in 19 games for the Bolts in 2024-25.

Johansson was selected by the Sabres with the 61st overall pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. In 13 games with the Sabres from 2019-20 to 2020-21, he posted a 1-8-2 record, a .888 save percentage, and a 3.40 goals-against average.