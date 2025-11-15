Ex-Sabres Goalie Lands AHL PTO With New Team

Former Buffalo Sabres goaltender Dustin Tokarski has landed a new opportunity.

The Grand Rapids Griffins have announced that they have signed Tokarski to an American Hockey League (AHL) professional tryout (PTO).

Tokarski spent the majority of this past season in the AHL with the Chicago Wolves, where he posted an 11-8-1 record, a .897 save percentage, and a 2.84 goals-against average. He also played in six games with the Carolina Hurricanes during the 2024-25 season, recording a 4-2-0 record, a .902 save percentage, and a 2.18 goals-against average.

In 42 games over two seasons with the Sabres from 2020-21 to 2021-22, Tokarski had a 12-20-7 record, a .901 save percentage, a 3.35 goals-against average, and one shutout.

Tokarski also played in 24 games for the Sabres' AHL affiliate, the Rochester Americans, in 2023-24, recording an 11-9-3 record and a .890 save percentage. He also played in two games for Rochester in 2020-21, where he had a 1-1 record and a .932 save percentage.