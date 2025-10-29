Ex-Sabres Winger Has Monster Night With New Team

Back in August, former Buffalo Sabres forward Victor Olofsson signed a one-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche. This was after he recorded 15 goals, 14 assists, 29 points, and a plus-17 rating in 56 games with the Vegas Golden Knights during the 2024-25 season.

So far, it is fair to say that Olofsson is having a great start with the Avalanche. This is especially so when looking at the incredible performance he put together during the Avalanche's Oct. 28 contest against the New Jersey Devils.

Olofsson had a night to remember against the Devils, as he recorded a hat trick and five points in the Avalanche's 8-4 victory. This was the first time that the former Sabre has recorded five points in a game, so it was a huge performance for the 30-year-old forward.

With his incredible night, Olofsson now has three goals and 10 points in 11 games so far this season with the Avalanche. Overall, there is no question that the former Sabres forward is fitting in very nicely early on with the Avalanche and giving them some strong offense in the process.

Olofsson spent the first six seasons of his NHL career with the Sabres from 2018-19 to 2023-24, where he recorded 90 goals, 92 assists, and 182 points in 314 games.