Former Buffalo Sabres Forward Has Huge Game

Former Buffalo Sabres forward Zemgus Girgensons missed each of the Tampa Bay Lightning's first seven games of the 2025-26 season due to injury. However, now that the 31-year-old forward is healthy, he is already making an impact for the Bolts.

During the Lightning's 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators, Girgensons put together a big night for the Bolts. The former Sabres forward scored two goals during the contest, so he undoubtedly played a role in the Lightning defeating the Predators.

With his two-goal game against the Predators, Girgensons has already tied his season total from last year. This is because Girgensons scored two goals in 82 games this past season, while recording six total points. Thus, Girgensons certainly had a big night against the Predators in this matchup.

Girgensons will now look to build off his strong performance against the Predators from here. If he does, perhaps the former Sabre could contribute more offensively this season for Tampa Bay. However, the Lightning will mostly rely upon him because of his physicality and defensive play.

Girgensons was selected by the Sabres with the 14th overall pick of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. In 688 games over 10 seasons with the Sabres, he posted 89 goals, 99 assists, 188 points, and 1,239 hits.