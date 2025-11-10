Former Buffalo Sabres Forward Out With Injury

Former Buffalo Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt is going to miss some time, as Boston Bruins head coach Marco Sturm shared that he is going to be out week-to-week due to a lower-body injury.

With Mittelstadt being one of the Bruins' top forwards, they are undoubtedly going to miss him while he is sidelined. Based on Sturm's update, the former Sabre will be missing a decent amount of time, too, as he is considered week-to-week.

Mittelstadt has recorded four goals, five assists, and nine points in 15 games this season with the Bruins. This was after he posted 15 goals, 25 assists, 40 points, and a minus-29 rating in 81 games split between the Colorado Avalanche and Bruins this past season.

Mittelstadt was selected by the Sabres with the eighth-overall pick of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. In 339 games over seven seasons with the Sabres from 2017-18 to 2023-24, he posted 62 goals, 124 assists, and 186 points. This included him scoring 15 goals and setting career highs with 44 assists and 59 points during the 2022-23 season with Buffalo.

Mittelstadt's time with the Sabres ended when he was traded to the Avalanche during the 2023-24 season in exchange for defenseman Bowen Byram.