Former Buffalo Sabres Winger Is On Fire

Former Buffalo Sabres forward Victor Olofsson is continuing to impress early on this season with the Colorado Avalanche.

After signing a one-year deal with the Avalanche this summer, Olofsson has responded by recording five goals, seven assists, and 12 points in his first 14 games with the Central Division club. Yet, what's more notable is that he is only continuing to heat up as the season rolls on.

In his last six games, Olofssonm has recorded five goals, three assists, and eight points. This included him scoring two goals in the Avalanche's most recent matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 4.

Olofsson also had a monster night for the Avalanche on Oct. 28 against the New Jersey Devils, as he recorded three goals and five points. With this, there is no question that Olofsson is fitting in wonderfully with the Avalanche early on.

When playing at his best, Olofsson has shown that he can be an impactful offensive contributor. After all, he recorded at least 20 goals and 40 points in three out of his six seasons with the Sabres.

If Olofsson continues to produce offense like this, he very well could end up being one of the best value signings from the 2025 NHL off-season.