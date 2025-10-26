Former Buffalo Sabres Center Has Big Game

The Ottawa Senators defeated the Washington Capitals by a 7-1 final score in their most recent contest on Oct. 25. Former Buffalo Sabres center Dylan Cozens was a major reason for the Senators' huge win against the Capitals, as he had a big night for Ottawa.

Cozens stepped up big time for the Senators, as he scored two goals and recorded an assist against the Capitals.

Cozens' first goal was nice, as he tipped a shot from Artem Zub past Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren to give the Senators a 1-0 lead at the 1:58 mark of the first period. Then, for his second goal, Cozens beat Lindgren with a backhander to give the Senators a 3-0 lead in the second.

With this strong performance, Cozens now has recorded six goals, three assists, and nine points in nine games so far this season. He also has been red-hot as of late, as he has posted five goals and an assist over his last six games.

With numbers like these, there is no question that Cozens is having a strong start to the season with the Senators. The former Sabre will now be looking to build off his impressive game as the season carries on from here.