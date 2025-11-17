Former Sabres Defenseman Traded To Big Rival

Former Buffalo Sabres defenseman Dennis Gilbert is on the move again after a brief stay with the Philadelphia Flyers organization.

Gilbert is now returning to one of the Sabres' biggest rivals, as the Ottawa Senators have announced that they have acquired the left-shot defenseman in exchange for blueliner Maxence Guenette.

Gilbert is a player the Senators already know well, as Ottawa acquired him from the Sabres at the 2025 NHL trade deadline as a part of the deal that sent Josh Norris to Buffalo. Now, with this move, Gilbert will once again be a veteran depth defenseman for the Senators to work with.

Gilbert appeared in 25 games this past season with the Sabres, where he recorded five assists, 29 blocks, 50 penalty minutes, and a minus-3 rating. He then followed that up by recording one assist in four games with the Senators after being traded by the Sabres this past season.

In 111 games over six NHL seasons split between the Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, Calgary Flames, Sabres, and Senators, Gilbert has recorded three goals, 17 assists, 20 points, 138 penalty minutes, 146 blocks, and 259 hits. He has yet to make an NHL appearance this season, as he played for the Flyers' AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, before being traded back to the Senators.