Former Sabres Forward Placed On Injured Reserve

Former Buffalo Sabres forward Marcus Foligno is going to be missing some time.

The Minnesota Wild have announced that they have placed Foligno on injured reserve. In addition, the Wild shared that the former Sabres forward will be out week-to-week due to a lower-body injury.

This is certainly tough news for Foligno, especially when noting that the 34-year-old forward has been looking to bounce back from a tough start to the season. In 23 games so far this campaign with the Wild, the former Sabre has posted zero goals, two assists, and a minus-10 rating. This is after he recorded 14 goals, 15 assists, 29 points, and a plus-7 rating in 77 games with the Wild this past season.

Foligno kicked off his NHL career with the Sabres after being selected by them with the 104th overall pick of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft. In 347 games over six seasons with the Sabres from 2011-12 to 2016-17, the 6-foot-3 forward posted 49 goals, 67 assists, 116 points, 334 penalty minutes, and 1,023 hits.

Foligno's time with the Sabres ended when he was traded to the Wild during the 2017 NHL off-season.