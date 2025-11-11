Former Sabres Goalie Signs With New Team

Former Buffalo Sabres goaltender Malcolm Subban is on the move, as he has signed a one-year contract with HC Dynamo of the Czech Extraliga.

Subban was acquired by the Sabres during the 2021-22 season from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations. He played four games with the Sabres during that season, where he posted a 0-2-1 record, a .871 save percentage, and a 4.85 goals-against average.

Subban also spent the 2022-23 season with the Sabres' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Rochester Americans. In 39 games with Rochester that campaign, he recorded a 20-14-5 record, a .903 save percentage, a 2.94 goals-against average, and two shutouts. This would be Subban's final season with the Sabres organization.

Following his time with the Sabres, Subban made appearances with the Springfield Thunderbirds, Cleveland Monsters, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Belleville Senators. Now, he is set to play for his first international team by signing with HC Dynamo, where he should be a nice part of their roster.