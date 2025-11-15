Former Sabres All-Star Hits Injured Reserve

Former Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner is set to miss some time, as he has been placed on injured reserve (IR) by the San Jose Sharks.

Skinner being placed on IR comes after he left the Sharks' Nov. 13 matchup against the Calgary Flames early with a lower-body injury. It was an incredibly short night for Skinner, too, as he was limited to only one shift, which was 42 seconds long.

Skinner joined the Sharks this off-season after signing a one-year, $3 million contract with the Pacific Division club in free agency. This was after he posted 16 goals, 13 assists, 29 points, and a plus-1 rating in 72 games with the Edmonton Oilers during the 2024-25 season.

In 17 games so far this season with the Sharks, Skinner has recorded four goals, three assists, seven points, and a minus-4 rating.

Skinner spent six seasons with the Sabres from 2018-19 to 2023-24, where he recorded 153 goals, 138 assists, and 291 points in 427 games. He was also an All-Star with the Sabres during the 2018-19 season, where he scored a career-high 40 points and recorded 63 points.