Grading The Sabres At The One-Third Mark Of The Season: GM Kevyn Adams

The Buffalo Sabres are once again the worst team in the Eastern Conference. And given that we’re approaching the one-third point of the season, that makes it a great time to hand out grades for Buffalo GM Kevyn Adams, coach Lindy Ruff, and Sabres players.

We're starting the process by grading Adams. Let’s get to it:

Kevyn Adams, GM

Grade: D-

The Lowdown: Given the fact the Sabres have the worst record in the Eastern Conference, you have to give Adams a terrible grade. Adams’ most recent moves – trading for center Josh Norris, trading for for winger Josh Doan, re-signing defenseman

Bowen Byram – haven’t moved the needle for this Buffalo team, which is the worst team in the Eastern Conference and the fifth-worst team in the NHL with a record of 9-10-4.

It feels like Adams is paralyzed with fear about making a big move, but that’s what’s necessary for this Sabres squad to turn their fortunes around. There’s no question Buffalo needs a lot of help, and Adams needs a pre-emptive strike on the trade front. If Adams waits until the March 6 trade deadline, all the players he wants could be off the market.

Former Sabres Forward Placed On Injured Reserve

This former Sabres forward has been placed on injured reserve.

That said, if Adams does wait until the trade deadline to use his salary cap space, he’s going to have $8.93 million to spend. That’s a lot of cap space, but Adams needs all the help he can get for his foundering team.

In any case, Adams is on THN.com’s Hot Seat Radar for good reason. The Sabres’ off-season moves this past summer were judged to be the worst, and Buffalo’s 14-year playoff drought hangs over the organization like an ominous cloud. Simply put, Adams hasn’t done enough this season to warrant a C+ grade, let alone a B+ or an A.

Sabres Forward Makes Top Young Players List

This Sabres forward is being considered one of the top young players in the sport.

The Sabres have wailed and flailed their way to a place far out of the playoff race, and somebody needs to be held accountable. Until such time as that happens – or until Adams pulls a few rabbits out of his hat and steals some difference-making players – Adams’ grade is going to reflect his woes trying to build a playoff-capable organization.