Greenway To Miss Most Of Camp After Re-Aggravating Injury

The injury to goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was not the only bit of bad news that Kevyn Adams revealed at the opening of training camp on Wednesday. The Buffalo Sabres GM also revealed that winger Jordan Greenway will miss training camp and likely the entire exhibition schedule with the re-aggravation of an injury that ended his season in late March.

"(Greenway) had a setback in his rehab and had a second surgery (in mid-July), so probably the timeline for Jordan would be somewhere around opening night, but that doesn't mean to be playing, that just means to be cleared and ready to go." Adams said. "All signs were progressing well, and then he was skating pretty hard and had a setback, and had to get re-examined, and ultimately ended up having to have a second surgery."

The 28-year-old, who signed a two-year, $8 million contract extension in March, was acquired from the Minnesota Wild in March 2023. In his first full season with the Sabres, the 6’6”, 231 lb. winger had 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 67 games, but last season was plagued with a mid-body injury in November. After missing three weeks, he returned only to suffer a setback in Toronto on December 15 and underwent surgery to repair the issue. He returned after the NHL Four Nations Face-off in late February and played another month before being shut down for the rest of the season.

On the positive side, both defenseman Owen Power and center Josh Norris, whose seasons ended on the injury list, are both 100% and ready to go for on-ice workouts on Thursday. Winger Alex Tuch is dealing with a minor injury and may miss the first day or two of workouts, but was seen working out on the ice at Harborcenter on Wednesday.

