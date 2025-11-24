Guerin Gathering Info On Possible Olympic Options

The higher frequency of NHL scouts in various press boxes is not surprising, as American Thankgiving later this week is traditionally the beginning of trade season, but another factor this fall has been the upcoming Winter Olympic games in Milano Cortina next February. Over the last few weeks, members of the managerial staff for the various countries have been scouring the league, checking on players who could be on their radar.

In the case of the Buffalo Sabres, two of their top forwards could be options for Team USA, depending on their injury situations over the next five weeks before rosters have to be submitted at the end of December. The American squad has had a series of injuries to key players, including starting goalie Connor Hellebuyck and defenseman Charlie McAvoy, but more prominently to four top forwards in Matthew Tkachuk, Brady Tkachuk, Auston Matthews, and Jack Hughes.

USA and Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin was in attendance at the Sabres - Carolina Hurricanes game on Sunday afternoon, and likely was getting a closer look at two Buffalo forwards, Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch. Thompson was on the outside looking in for Team USA for the NHL Four Nations Face-Off, but was a late injury-related addition. After scoring the tournament-winning goal in the World Championships in May, the big Buffalo forward improved his chances dramatically and currently leads the Sabres with 12 goals.

Tuch, who scored 36 goals last season, is tied for the club’s scoring lead with Thompson, but his chances of making Team USA lie more in his fit as a depth winger with size, and his versatility as a penalty killer. Scorers like Cole Caufield, Alex DeBrincat or veteran Patrick Kane may not make the squad because they are one-dimensional and cannot play in a depth role, but someone like Tuch could be a better fit.

