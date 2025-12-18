If Sabres' Tuch Wants A New Contract Richer Than L.A. King Kempe's Deal, Buffalo GM Kekalainen Should Put Him On The Trade Block

New Buffalo Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen has a number of areas to address as he takes over for the fired Kevyn Adams. But one area in particular was the subject of a TSN report as it pertains to getting the signature of veteran winger Alex Tuch’s name on a contract extension. As per the report, Adams said Tuch was looking for an average annual salary slightly greater than that of Los Angeles Kings star Adrian Kempe, whose extension kicks in next season at $10.625-million.

You can see where Tuch and his representative would be looking at Kempe as a comparable, Kempe is 29 years old, and Tuch is the same age. And Tuch produced 36 goals and 67 points last season, while Kempe generated 35 goals and 73 points in 2024-25. Tuch does bring a more robust physical game than Kempe, but Kempe is more of a playmaker than Tuch. So there’s a tradeoff going on when you compare the two.

That said, if it’s going to cost the Sabres close to or more than $11 million per year on a maximum-length extension, it’s this writer’s opinion that Kekalainen needs to trade Tuch to the highest bidder. Why? Well, for a few reasons.

First, Tuch isn’t the most physically-reliable player. In the past six seasons, he’s played more than 55 games just three times. Now, one of those years was the COVID-shortened season, but you’re still looking at two seasons where Tuch missed a considerable amount of time.

Secondly, Tuch simply isn’t the type of elite winger teams use as a foundation to build around. And especially in Buffalo’s case, you don’t see Tuch as someone whose skills can’t be replaced. On another team, Tuch might be seen as a core member, but even if you convince yourself the Sabres do have him as part of their core, when Buffalo has had so many years without Stanley Cup playoff hockey, is it really crucial that they keep everyone? We don’t think so. Somebody has to go, and we don't see Tuch has an untouchable.

Finally, the Sabres can’t give in to Tuch’s demands simply because he’s going to be a prominent UFA. Next summer’s class of free agents will give Kekalainen plenty of options as to who to sign, and throwing money at Tuch just so they can tell Buffalo fans they were active bidders on his services might not be the best idea for the Sabres.

Don’t get it twisted – Tuch is an above-average player, and it will be difficult for Buffalo management to turn the page and trade him. But if the Sabres did put Tuch on the trade block, they could get a very solid return. Kekalainen needs to show Buffalo fans he’s not going to be a bank machine wearing a suit and tie, and if that means being tough but fair when it comes to offering Tuch a new deal, so be it.

Tuch has been a solid citizen for the Sabres, but in our opinion, they shouldn’t be giving him much more than $10-million. If he wants to go higher than that on the financial scale, Tuch and Buffalo should agree to part ways, and Kekalainen shouldn’t think twice about trading him to the highest bidder.