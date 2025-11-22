Inconsistent Sabres Break Out In Rout Of Blackhawks

The Buffalo Sabres continued to display their Jekyll and Hyde-like levels of performance in the third game of their four-game homestand against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. The Sabres gave up four third-period goals in a 6-2 loss to Calgary on Wednesday, who were playing in the second of back--to-back games with a backup goalie between the pipes, but against Chicago backup Arvid Soderblom, the Sabres dropped a nine-spot on the tired Hawks squad in a 9-3 victory at Key Bank Center.

Alex Tuch led the Sabres with four points, Joah Doan had a pair of goals, and Jason Zucker, in his first game since November 1, had a goal and two assists. Buffalo equaled the NHL’s season-high for goals in a single game, tying the Colorado Avalanche’s output in a 9-1 romp over the Edmonton Oilers.

"I thought it was a great response (to Wednesday's loss). We weren't happy with our game," Sabres leading scorer Tage Thompson said. "It's just keeping things simple. I thought we were hounding pucks on the forecheck, I thought our D zone was great, which which led to a lot of offense for us off the rush, and I think a great middle lane drive on entries, which opened up a lot of space once we entered the blue line there. So we were able to establish the O zone."

Even with an injury-depleted lineup, talent is not the issue with the Sabres, it has been establishing a level of consistency that enables them to earn points with regularity. Thus far, the Sabres have had one five-game losing skid and a pair of three-gamers, while going 4-1-0 in one stretch and 3-1-0 in another. This inconsistency has Buffalo in last spot in the Eastern Conference with an 8-9-4 record.

Buffalo finishes up their four-game homestand on Sunday afternoon against the East-leading Carolina Hurricanes.

