It's The Calm Before The Storm For Sabres As Buffalo Aims To End Painful Playoff Drought

For the Buffalo Sabres, it’s the calm before the storm. The NHL’s 2025-26 regular-season is about to commence, and with the new season comes a new set of expectations for the Sabres. And with this season’s Sabres, the expectation is urgent – this Buffalo team is either going to end the Sabres’ 14-year playoff drought, or there are going to be changes throughout the organization, including the firings of GM Kevyn Adams and coach Lindy Ruff.

It’s really that simple in Buffalo this year. Come Hades or high water, the Sabres need to make the playoffs. And it’s not going to matter what their excuses may be this season. There may be injuries; there may be bad puck luck; and there may be players who underachieve. None of it will make a lick of difference for Buffalo’s players, coaches and management if they fail to make the playoffs. No player will be safe. No coach will be, either. And the changes will start at the top.

That means Adams clearly will be the first to go if things don’t go according to plan in Sabres Land. Adams has had five years on the job, and if he can’t do something of positive consequence in his sixth season, it will be Adams’ last year running things in Buffalo. Adams has had more kicks at the can than many hockey executives, and without the type of results that will reward their fan base for continuing to support this Sabres team, Buffalo management is spinning its wheels and going nowhere.

The same thing goes for Ruff. He’s entering Year 2 of his second go-around as Sabres coach, and nothing short of Buffalo earning a playoff spot will assure Ruff of being Sabres coach at this time next year. These days, the first person to be thrown overboard in an under-performing hockey team is more often than not the coach. It’s the easiest way to try to re-set things, and in some rare cases, it works as a motivator of players. So Ruff could be the first to go if things go wrong early this season.

Finally, the same thing goes for Sabres players. It doesn’t matter who we’re talking about – nobody should feel safe in Buffalo’s dressing room if the Sabres miss the playoffs again. Either management will want to shop them around, they’ll ask to be traded, or both. Thus, Buffalo’s lineup will look significantly different in the 2026-27 campaign if the Sabres prove they’re not worthy of the investment in the ‘25-26 campaign.

Early Injuries To Key Sabres Players Can't Be An Excuse For Buffalo To Fail This Season

We said it earlier this summer, on more than one occasion – if the Buffalo Sabres intend on ending their Stanley Cup playoff drought at 14 years, they can’t afford to let the injury bug take a major bite out of their roster. Obviously, that’s something that only the Hockey Gods can control, but the Sabres simply don’t have the organizational depth to withstand the damage if someone meaningful is sidelined for a notable stretch of time.

The biggest problem for the Sabres may be that they’ve exhausted their fan base with year after year of sub-par play. Indeed, since 2012-13, Buffalo hasn’t finished higher than fourth place in its division. And they’ve finished as high as fifth place only three times in that span. The rest is year-after-year of 6th, 7th and 8th-place finishes. That basically takes a blow torch to your fan base. Nobody wants to be associated with a perennial non-factor of a team. You start to shrink your customer total rather than increase it.

Meanwhile, there are so many good things that winning does for a team. You walk around with a legitimately rightful sense of pride in what you’ve been able to achieve. You generate genuine hope in an otherwise-cynical populace. You give people reasons to believe.

This is as clear-cut a make-or-break situation as exists in the NHL right now, and Buffalo has clear paths to two roads – one that leads to more excuses, more anguish, and more dismay; the other leads to a promised land of sorts. A place where other teams fear to tread. Right now, that’s not Buffalo.

If they can’t deliver their fans to the promised land of a playoff position – the bare-minimum when it comes to achievements as a team – the Sabres will be at a crossroads. Team ownership will have to know a 15th-year without playoffs cannot be met with the status quo. Bringing the same group of coaches, management members and players back next season without a playoff appearance this coming year would make the Sabres a laughingstock.

This is a zero-sum industry the Sabres are in. If you want to have stability and happiness, the only way you do that is by being on a winning team. And think, there’s now an entire generation of Buffalo hockey fans who’ve grown up not knowing what a Sabres playoff game looks like. That’s unacceptable, and that’s why the consequences have to be extreme if Adams, Ruff & Co. can’t get the job done.

The Sabres know full well they have to make the playoffs this year, or all bets will be off. They’re going to be under a giant microscope all season long, and they have a clear target all season long. If they don’t hit that target, Buffalo will see sweeping change across all areas of the organization. And everyone involved with the team will have only themselves to blame.