Jason Zucker And Jiri Kulich Absent From Sabres Practice

The Buffalo Sabres continue their three-game homestand against JJ Peterka and the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday On Saturday, the Sabres played without winger Zach Benson, who was struggling with a lower-body injury. At practice on Monday, the club skated without another two forwards.

Center Jiri Kulich and veteran winger Jason Zucker and c were not on the ice at KeyBank Center on Monday. Kulich saw only one shift in the third period of the Sabres 4-3 shootout victory over Washington, while Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff indicated that Zucker was battling an illness.

"Kulich is just dealing with an issue that couldn't play through. Zucker is sick, so I think he's doubtful for tomorrow too," Ruff said. "We've got some roster stuff we definitely have to talk about the next hour or so to make a decision....I'm gonna say I don't think Zucker is gonna feel well enough to play and then we've got one other guy that we don't know, so we're gonna have to take a hard look at what we can do."

Buffalo called up winger Isak Rosen for Saturday’s game and the Rochester Americans leading scorer continued his offensive production by registering his first NHL goal in the first period, beating Washington’s Charlie Lindgren. Based on the possible lack of availability of Zucker and Kulich, it is possible that the Sabres insert Mason Geersten on the fourth line, and may have to recall center Noah Ostlund for the second time. If not, it is possible that Ruff goes with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

