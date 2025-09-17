Luukkonen Injury Update At Opening Of Sabres Training Camp

Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams spoke with the media at the opening of training camp at LECOM Harborcenter on Wednesday and provided more information on the injury status of goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen that necessitated the club to sign former Rangers, Avalanche, and Sharks goalie Alexandar Georgiev to a one-year deal.

"It's (a) lower-body (injury), and he just was unable to have the strength and the confidence to perform, if there was a game tonight, saying ‘I'm 100%’." Adams said. “There are no alarms right now, saying that it's a significant injury, but there was a tweak that he didn't feel great. So we just have to make sure we protect ourselves."

The 26-year-old has an extensive injury history, including hip surgery in 2021, ankle surgery at the end of the 2022-23 season, and numerous lower-body injuries. However, he has not experienced anything of a serious or lengthy nature over the last two years, during which he has started 106 games.

"The issue he's got right now, there's zero pain in terms of anything in the weight room or walking around. So it's just when he's in a certain kind of position on the ice, which obviously you need to be into performing as a goaltender." Adams said. "Everything the doctors are telling me in the last few days, the steps he's making, leave me optimistic that we'll be seeing them sooner rather than later, but we'll know more in a few days."

Adams indicated that surgery has been currently been ruled out, but that could change if Luukkonen has a further setback. The Sabres will begin on-ice sessions at Harborcenter on Thursday.

