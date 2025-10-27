Luukkonen Pressed Into Service For Injured Ellis In Toronto

The Buffalo Sabres ideally were hoping to give goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen a little more of a lead up to his first start of the season, but the Sabres starter was pressed into action in the second half of back-to-back games against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Luukkonen, who played only one period in the preseason, and one AHL game with the Rochester Americans on a conditioning stint, made 18 saves in the 4-3 loss and said he thought he could have been better after the game.

"It's not optimal, but we don't get to choose. When it's your turn to play, you play, and that's it," Luukkonen said. "(It was) frustrating for me, and I think I played good until the third goal (from Toronto’s Dakota Joshua). Obviously, I want that one back. (I) didn't play perfectly on that goal and we kind of gave away point. (We) went to the overtime, when it's a coin flip situation pretty much. Anything can happen in a three-on-three, so, you've got to come up with a couple more saves."

Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff said after the game that rookie Colten Ellis was slated to play against the Leafs, but that the youngster woke up on Saturday with a tight back and was unable to make the start. The 25-year-old was excellent in his NHL debut, making 29 saves in a win over Detroit last Wednesday and is expected to be staying with Buffalo for the foreseeable future with Luukkonen’s uncertain durability.

"I don't expect (that he will miss) much (time). (It's) kind of strange. We sent him up (to Toronto) early yesterday to be ready," Ruff said. "When he got up in the morning, he complained of an ailment, so we tried to go and then we realized, probably not the right idea."

