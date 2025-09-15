Luukkonen’s Status Uncertain As Sabres Camp Nears

The Buffalo Sabres signing of goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and the injury status to starter Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen are likely the first questions that Sabres GM Kevyn Adams will field when he meets the media for the opening of training camp on Wednesday. The 29-year-old former Rangers, Avalanche, and Sharks netminder was signed to a one-year, one-way deal for $825,000.

On the 32 Thoughts podcast, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman pondered about the signing, saying that a source indicated that the fact Buffalo did not bring in Georgiev on a professional tryout or a league-minimum $775,000 deal reflected some urgency in getting him signed. He also indicated that the Sabres may not know the extent of the injury.

The initial report before the signing was that Luukkonen’s injury was a "tweak," and no length of time was given for a potential return. The 26-year-old has an extensive injury history, with hip surgery in 2021, ankle surgery at the end of the 2022-23 season, and numerous lower-body injuries, but he has not had anything of a serious or lengthy nature over the last two years, in which he has started 106 games.

The Sabres will have veterans Alex Lyon, Georgiev, and 23-year-old Devon Levi to handle the goaltending duties if the injury issues with Luukkonen linger, but the potential absence of their starting netminder at the start of the season has to be a concern for Adams, whose fate may depend on Buffalo ending their 14-year playoff drought this season.

