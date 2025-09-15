Mrtka’s Future May Not Include Return To WHL

The Buffalo Sabres wrapped up their 2025 Prospects Challenge with a 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at LECOM Harborcenter on Monday afternoon. The weekend marked the first time that Sabres fans got a look at defenseman Radim Mrtka, who was selected ninth overall last June.

The 18-year-old blueliner showed off his skating and physical attributes, and he will get a long look at the club’s training camp when it opens later this week, but after that, it is unclear whether the big defenseman will be heading back to the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds or to the American Hockey League.

"I think he's in the same situation as (2024 first-rounder Konsta Helenius) was last year because I think he was signed and (is) eligible to play (in Rochester),"Amerks head coach Michael Leone said after the game. "Whatever (Sabres management) chooses to do, we support, but I think it's more of a conversation of what is the best for him and his development going forward."

Other Sabres Stories

Projecting Sabres Trade Cost - Lawson Crouse

Six Former Sabres Who Signed Elsewhere

Helenius played exclusively for Jukurit in the Finnish SM-Liiga prior to being drafted by the Sabres in 2024, and came over to North America last season, earning a selection to the AHL All-Rookie team. Mrtka played at the junior and pro level for Ocelari Trinec in Czechia before heading to Seattle and playing 43 games for the Thunderbirds. When asked where he thought he would be the best fit, the young defenseman said he wasn’t thinking about that, but Leone cautioned what the 18-year-old playing professionally in the AHL would be like.

“With forwards, it’s a little easier to hide in pro hockey. With defensemen, it’s a different animal.” Leone said. “Either way is a possibility, but (Assistant GMs) Jerry (Forton) and Jason (Karmanos) and the management staff will make a decision after that.”

Other News

Sabres goaltender Scott Ratzlaff did not play in any of the three games due to illness. Topias Leinonen, Ryerson Leenders, and 2025 draftee Samuel Meloche went the full 60 minutes in losses to New Jersey, Columbus, and Pittsburgh.

Follow Michael on X, Instagram @MikeInBuffalo